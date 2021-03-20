PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles High School built a state championship football tradition on Steve Ragsdale Field on the school’s Pearisburg campus. But the Spartans have spent very little time on it during the VHSL’s spring 2021 football season.
The Spartans (1-2) will observe Senior Day Activities today in Blacksburg when they take on Alleghany in a Three Rivers District game on the artificial turf at Blacksburg High School. Kickoff is set for 12 noon.
“We thought maybe there was a chance, but we had that storm the other night and [Thursday] night it rained again. We went out today and were able to actually practice and do pre-game on half the field. But the other half, about four yards in, is kind of swampy and mushy,” said head coach
Today’s game will mark Giles’ third game played at the Blacksburg facility, the first being the Spartans opener that was supposed to have been played at Floyd County. The Spartans lost 48-6 to Radford on Monday — their second consecutive loss.
“We’ve just got to get back on track and hopefully get a win. We’ve lost two in a row against two really good, undefeated football teams. We just want to get back on the winning track,” said Williams, whose spring slate still includes Glenvar on March. 26 and the regular season finale at Narrows on Good Friday, April 2.
Versatile Chaston Ratcliffe has been the top performer of the Spartans’ trademark single-wing offense this year, having rushed for more than 190 yards this past Monday against the Bobcats. Ratcliffe, a senior, is on the radar of several small college football programs.
While soccer has made competitive inroads at the Giles County school, football remains the signature sport at Giles High School. While autumn is the time the game is traditionally played, Bandana-land is doing its best to adapt. Even this far in, Williams admits it still feels surreal.
“When we were out in practice today, when I came outside to go up to the game field to do our pregame, I caught the spring-type smell of being outdoors when I used to go to spring football practice in college ... just the brief smell of it,” Williams said.
“On top of that, before practice today we were watching the Virginia Tech-Florida game in the NCAA tournament.
“That’s really weird,” he said.
