PEARISBURG, Va. — The Narrows boys swept the Giles boys. The Giles girls swept the Narrows girls.
While these were important games to get out of the way early, both Giles County athletic programs are hoping more is in store for their current high school basketball seasons.
After getting their boys and girls basketball seasons under way recently, both Giles County athletic programs ran into scheduling snags this week due to COVID-19 guidelines being followed by their respective opponents.
“We’re postponed this week. I’m not sure if we’re going to get any other games scheduled, but as of right now the games we had scheduled for this week are postponed,” said Narrows High School athletic director Kelly Lowe, whose Class 1 boys and girls teams had been expected to play three Pioneer District games apiece.
Originally, the Green Wave boys were slated to host Bath County on Monday with the Lady Wave concurrently traveling to Hot Springs. On Tuesday, the Narrows boys were slated to travel to Eastern Montgomery while EastMont traveled to face the girls. Both girls and boys squads had been slated to take on Highland at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium on Friday.
“Montgomery County can’t play this week. Neither can Bath County and Highlands ... they are not participating yet. It’s the other teams we’re playing. Not us,” said Lowe.
“We’re just going to practice and play it day-by-day and see if we can find a game. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re not sure what’s available, but we’re sure going to try,” he said.
Class 2 Giles lost two boys and one girls date for this week. Glenvar was slated to travel to Pearisburg to face the Lady Spartans on Wednesday while the Giles boys traveled to Glenvar. The Spartans had been expecting a boys game with Craig County on Friday.
Giles Athletic Director Steve Wilson has since filled in a boys game with Three Rivers opponent James River. As of now on Friday, the Giles girls will play James River at home while the Giles boys travel to face the Knights at Buchanan. He’ll try to reschedule the Glenvar games for next week.
In some parts of the Commonwealth, particularly in the more densely populated east, some school systems have already shut down all winter sports until further notice.
In the west, many schools remain primed to play. But there have been local differences — particularly in the vicinity of the Roanoke and New River valleys, were some school systems have adopted a prescribed set of metrics to determine playing status.
Giles County, Floyd County, Pulaski County and the City of Radford aren’t governed by the metric, said Wilson, instead sticking to the New River Health District’s pronouncement that the this area is safe for high school athletics. In the meantime, other area systems that were that were previously in question now appear on their way to returning to full playing status.
“It sounds like James River is coming back, Carroll [County] is coming back. I should know something about Glenvar tomorrow. Alleghany is the only one I don’t know if we’ll end up playing. And if they don’t t we can find somebody,” Wilson said.
“In our region, districts really don’t matter anyway because it’s all based on points and seeding. As long as you’re getting games in, it isn’t a big deal.”
