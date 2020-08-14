CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A request by Giles High School to drop from Class 2C to Class 1C due to unusual circumstances will be one of the appeals considered by the Sept 2 meeting of VHSL Appeal Committee for mid-cycle realignment.
During this meeting the Appeals Committee will hear appeals and make recommendations to the Executive Committee for the final alignment plan for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Other appeals being considered include Buffalo Gap’s request to play down from Class 2B to Class 1B, Caroline’s request to play down from Class 4B to Class 3B and Region 4B’s appeal of the imbalance of regions created by the movement of schools into Class 4.
The VHSL Executive Committee will determine its final alignment plan for the following two years on Sept. 23.
