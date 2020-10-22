BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School football team has always set itself a tough regular season schedule to prepare for the playoffs.
The Beavers were undefeated through four games and the top ranked team in Class AA before losing last Friday 29-8 to Class AAA Parkersburg.
From the loss Bluefield can take what it needs to improve on for future games beginning with Friday’s game at Mitchell Stadium against Oak Hill.
“We’ll focus on some mistakes we made and start working on them,” said head coach Fred Simon.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Eagle 100.9 FM.
Oak Hill (2-1) comes in off a 41-0 loss to Spring Valley and is the fifth of six games on Bluefield schedule that is against a school in Class AAA.
“They’ve got some skill kids that can run, they are well coached and they play hard so it’s another good challenge for us as far as playing another triple-A that can only get us better,” Simon said.
Although the Beavers have won the last 18 games against the Red Devils and 40 of the 49 all-time they cannot afford to start slow.
Bluefield took an early 8-7 lead on Parkersburg last week but then were unable to find the end zone again while the Big Reds were successful passing and rushing.
“We started out flat and we needed to play probably one of our better games to beat them because they’re a good and we didn’t,” Simon said.
A key factor in that game is that Parkersburg was able to get pressure on Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb consistently.
The Beavers were never able to get their offense going with a season-low 239 yards. Amir Hairston rushed for 76 yards including a 65-yard score while Deeb completed nine of 20 passes for 115 yards.
“They were good upfront and we didn’t give Carson enough time to throw the ball. They did a nice job of putting pressure on him and they did a good job stopping the run and we just got to get better at what we do,” Simon said.
Oak Hill will also bring pressure Friday night from a defense that likes to mix it up. The Red Devils are allowing 34 points a game and have not held the Beavers below 40 points in the last nine games.
“They blitz a little bit and they’re quick so they can put pressure on our quarterback just like last week,” Simon said.
The Wing-T offense first-year head coach Dave Moneypenny implemented can chew up the clock along with having the playmakers to score 76 points in the first games which the Red Devils won.
Oak Hill only had 20 yards of offense and three first downs against Spring Valley but had over 500 yards the previous week against Greenbrier East.
“They’re very good running so we’ve got to do a good job defensively to stop the run,” Simon said.
Te-Amo Shelton leads the Red Devils and he had 200 yards on the ground against the Spartans. Omar Lewis has the ability to break open long runs having gone over 100 yards in that same game while quarterback Logan Lawhorn throws the occasional pass in addition to a few carries.
