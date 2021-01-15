ROCKY GAP, Va. — In an early clash of unbeaten Virginia basketball squads, the George Wythe Maroons scrapped their way to a 44-37 road victory Thursday over Bland County on the Bears’ home court.
“It was a combination of, they have a very good defense, and we weren’t hitting very well,” said Bland County’s new head coach Tony Mallamaci. “We’re a little bit too stagnant on offense. We’re not moving enough.”
The matchup featured two of the most talented small-school boys squads in the region. The visitors’ desire to face down their hosts rendered the decision in their favor in the Bears’ den.
George Wythe (3-0) head coach Tony Dunford said, “We’ve got a lot of respect for Bland. We knew that they’re a good team, and they’ve got a good home-court advantage.”
“I thought it was a very physical game, and I was proud of our kids for meeting their physicality.”
Both teams came out trying for killer threes early, with no success. The first quarter was almost half over before the game’s first field goal was recorded by the Maroons’ Daniel Goode.
The Bears (4-1) scored on three straight possessions to claim a 9-6 lead after one quarter. That would turn out to be their biggest point spread of the night.
Bland County suffered through a 1-for-12 shooting slump in the second stanza but trailed by just five points, 19-14, at the half.
The Maroons got the first three field goals after the break but could not put the home squad away. A couple of corner treys by Bland County’s Luke Parker kept it close, and a turnaround jumper in the paint by point guard Drew Hoge drew BC to within three, 29-26, at the end of the third period.
George Wythe sealed it by connecting on three 3-pointers in the final quarter and making 4 of 9 free throws in the final minute of play.
Mallamaci said, “Both teams were playing good defense. They were just shooting a little better.”
“It’s stuff that’s fixable,” the veteran coach said. “I think we have enough talent to be competitive in the district.”
Dunford said, “We had some big stops when we needed to get stops.”
Trey Compton led the Bears’ scoring with 15 points, canning seven of his team’s 16 field goals. Parker had a pair of treys on his way to eight points.
Peyton Coe and Ty Campbell each had 12 points for George Wythe. Goode contributed eight points and 12 rebounds.
Dunford said his team has only been able to practice twice and was playing its third game in three nights.
“We’re learning on the fly,” he said. “I think our toughness prevailed, and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
The Bears’ next contest is at Twin Valley on Saturday. Bland County expects to host another tough district foe, Auburn, on Monday if Auburn is able to overcome its pandemic quarantine.
— Contact sports
@bdtonline.com
At Rocky Gap
GEORGE WYTHE (3-0)
Joe Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Benson Blevins 2 0-0 5, Devon Patel 1 0-2 3, Peyton Coe 5 2-2 12, Ty Campbell 5 1-6 12, Colton Green 1 0-0 2, Daniel Goode 2 2-2 8. Totals 16 5-12 44.
BLAND COUNTY (4-1)
Drew Hoge 3 0-0 7, Luke Parker 3 0-0 8, Dylan Havens 3 0-0 7, Trey Compton 7 1-2 15. Totals 16 1-2 37.
George Wythe………….6 13 10 15 — 44
Bland County…………...9 5 12 11 — 37
3-point goals — GW, 5 (Blevins 1, Patel 1, Campbell 1, Goode 2); BC 4 (Hoge 11, Parker 2, Havens 1). Total fouls — GW 6, BC 15. Technical foul — BC coach. JV game — GW won, 55-32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.