NARROWS, Va. — A seven-point game at the half was blown open in the first two minutes of the third quarter as George Wythe capitalized on mistakes from Narrows.
The first playoff meeting between the two schools ever saw George Wythe come away 56-28 winners over previously unbeaten Narrows in the VHSL Region 1C semifinal at Harry Ragsdale Field.
“They scored two touchdowns without even having the ball on offense and that kind of hurt us but we knew George Wythe was going to be a really good football team and they did a very good job,” Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe said.
Down seven points at the half the Green Wave (11-1) were wanting to tie the game on their first drive but the Maroons (9-2) forced them to punt. That punt was blocked by a number of players and after watching the ball roll on the field for a few seconds Leyton Fowler picked it up and jogged the 15 yards for the touchdown.
The first play of the following Narrows drive a pass towards the George Wythe sideline was intercepted by Braydon Thompson and ran back the 35 yard for the score.
The lead had just tripled for the Maroons in 18 seconds and they had all the momentum they could ask for in the first meeting in 21 years between the schools.
“You can recover from when they drive and score touchdowns but the quick scores against a team like that put you in such a bind and we got in a bind and it was hard to come back from,” Lowe said.
Despite having an offense that has focused on passing this season George Wythe relied on the ground game Friday night which rushed for 381 yards on 36 carries.
The Maroons scored six touchdowns on the ground with Ravvon Wells leading the way with 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Cole Simmons rushed for 128 yards in addition to passing for 93 yards. Top receiver Thompson only had one catch but the attention paid to him opened up room in the running game.
The game started extremely well for Narrows as it recovered its onside kick on the opening kickoff for the second straight game. Matthew Morgan then burst through the middle on the first play from scrimmage and went 41 yards for the touchdown.
The Maroons responded after the teams traded unsuccessful drives when Jude Reigelsperger broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run.
Chase Blaker connected with a wide-open Dustin Wiley on a pass across the middle and he scampered 68 yards for the score.
A pick by Chase Blaker that he returned 40 yards set up a 24-yard touchdown run by Chad Blaker.
Once the first quarter ended the Maroons defense stepped up and shut down every facet of the Green Wave offense.
“We couldn’t get anything going after the first quarter, we had some plays there but we just couldn’t get anything going after that and our defense is on the field for a long time,” Lowe said.
The Green Wave had only 264 total yards on the day while throwing two interceptions and being unable to drive the ball downfield only converting seven first downs.
Wells scored two short touchdown runs in the second quarter and Dayson McMillian added another one to give George Wythe the lead at the half.
The Maroons scored seven straight touchdowns after falling behind by 14 points with an offense that had 17 first downs and kept breaking tackles.
In the fourth quarter Simmons wrapped up the scoring for George Wythe by evading tackles and scampering 64 yards for the touchdown.
Senior Chase Blaker scored from one-yard out with under a minute left in the game after Chad Blaker had a 58-yard run.
Chad Blaker led Narrows with 107 yards on the ground while Morgan had 66. Chase Blaker had 102 yards passing with 77 of it going to fellow senior Wiley.
Despite the loss it was the third straight season with ten wins for the Green Wave, a first in school history, and an impressive three-year period for the seniors.
“This senior class who spent three years on varsity is 32-6, that’s pretty impressive,” Lowe said. “That shows a lot about what kind of people they are, what kind of athletes they are and how dedicated and how hard they work and I’m proud to be associated with them.”
The season ends for Narrows with its fourth 11-win season in school history while George Wythe advances to play Galax in the regional final next week.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
At Harry Ragsdale Field
George Wythe.....7 21 21 7 — 56
Narrows………….21 0 0 7 — 28
Scoring
First Quarter
N — Matthew Morgan 41-yard run (Morgan kick) 11:49
GW — Jude Reigelsperger 67-yard run (Yianni Kapranos kick) 7:56
N — Dustin Wiley 68-yard pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick) 6:19
N — Chad Blaker 24-yard run (Morgan kick)
Second Quarter
GW — Ravvon Wells 2-yard run (Kapranos kick) 9:21
GW — Dayson McMillian 2-yard run (Kapranos kick) 5:50
GW — Wells 1-yard run (Kapranos kick) 43.4
Third Quarter
GW — Leyton Fowler 15-yard punt block return (Kapranos kick) 10:23
GW — Braydon Thompson 35-yard interception return (Kapranos kick) 10:05
GW — Wells 25-yard run (Kapranos kick) 2:57
Fourth Quarter
GW — Cole Simmons 64-yard run (Kapranos kick) 7:30
N — Chase Blaker 1-yard run (Kapranos kick) 48.5
Team Statistics
First downs: GW 17, N 7. Rush-yards: GW 36-381, N 34-162. Pass yards: GW 93, N 102. Comp-Att-Int: GW 6-11-2, N 5-13-2. Fumbles-lost: GW 2-0, N 2-0. Penalty-yards: GW 6-56, N 4-26. Punts-Avg: GW 2-41.5, N 5-29.8.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: GW Ravvon Wells 13-154, Cole Simmons 11-128, Dayson McMillian 7-32, Jude Reigelsperger 2-71,Ben Jollay 2-4, Leyton Fowler 1-(-2), Team 1-(-2). N Chad Blaker 9-107, Matthew Morgan 8-66, Chase Blaker 13-16, Jacob Robertson 1-0, Logan Green 1-(-7), Team 1-(-12).
Passing: GW Cole Simmons 6-11-0 td-93-2 int, N Chase Blaker 5-13-1 td-102-2 int.
Receiving: GW Dayson McMillian 3-31, Davion Tollison 1-35, Braydon Thompson 1-20, Jude Reigelsperger 1-6. N Dustin Wiley 2-77, Matthew Morgan 2-13, Logan Conley 1-12.
Turnovers: GW Ravvon Wells int, Braydon Thompson int, N Chase Blaker int, Logan Conley int.
