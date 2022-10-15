MONTCALM — The Montcalm High School football team kept its unprecedented unbeaten streak alive with a 38-6 win over visiting River View, on Friday night.
The Generals (7-0) were ranked No. 11 in this week’s WVSSAC Class A football poll and have high hopes of nudging up into the Top 10 next week.
“Every week is a new record for us. I’m super proud of my kids. We faced some adversity this week. We had kids out, we had kids sick. But they found a way to play for each other and play for our community and win the ballgame,” said Head Coach Adam Havens, who is a Montcalm player alumnus.
Jaylen Younger passed for 137 yards passing including a 35-yard touchdown throw to Tristen Cline.
Logan Carver had two touchdowns rushing for Montcalm. Ryland Parks and Jayden Price also had rushing TDs for the Generals.
The Montcalm defense got in on the act, forcing a fumble and defensive tackle Logan Lusk had a scoop and score in the third quarter.
Trevor Kennett added a 2-point conversion run for the Generals, who came into Friday’s game with no clue as to the tendecies of newly-appointed River View head coach Jorden Prater.
“The first quarter was definitely a feeling out period, so to speak. It was a learning quarter. We had to find ways to get stops. We were able to make adjustments at halftime to what they were doing in the first half,” said Havens.
River View finally got on the scoreboard with Chanton Davis’ 4-yard scoring run in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.
Montcalm travels to Meadow Bridge next Friday.
Honaker 41, Hurley 20
HURLEY, Va. — Honaker rebounded from last week’s thrashing at the hands of Virginia High, taking it out on the Rebels at The Cliff.
Alex Duty led Hurley, rushing for 94 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Dylan Lester scored on a 38-yard run for the Rebels.
Hurley plays Grundy at home next week.
Grayson County 34, Giles 14
PEARISBURG, Va. — The Blue Devils (7-0) remained unbeaten after a dominating win over the Spartans (2-5) at Steve Ragsdale Field.
