MONTCALM — Montcalm High School’s football team and fellow Class A opponent Webster County will both share an unlikely achievement when tonight’s 7 p.m. game kicks off at Prudich Stadium.
It should be all the more memorable an occasion for the team that wraps up its regular season with a victory.
The Generals (1-8) will wrap up their 10-game regular season slate in search of their second victory of the challenging 2020 campaign. The Highlanders (0-9) are in pursuit of their first.
It is certainly true that the distribution of unfavorable COVID-19 metrics across West Virginia’s color-coded map has been rather random and unfair this season. On October 15, the WVSSAC declared that teams would have to play a minimum of four games to be eligible for postseason play. On Tuesday, the WVSSAC provisionally lowered the minimum number to three.
And yet we’ve had Class A teams like little old Montcalm and Webster County putting themselves out there and stoically taking their lumps for 10 games. Strange days.
Havens, for one, did not foresee that his program would manage to get a full slate in, given the inherent chaos and uncertainty of the situation.
“I never once imagined this,” said Havens, who hasn’t had to resort to the scheduling acrobatics that some other programs have had to incorporate to get fewer games completed.
“We had just one cancellation. We were scheduled to play Buffalo the second week and we couldn’t play. So we scheduled PikeView on the following Monday. And then we added Wahama on Oct. 9 because we were open. Other than that, we’ve been pretty fortunate. We’ve gotten to play our schedule,” he said.
Webster County was on the Montcalm schedule from the get-go. In fact, this is the fourth year in a row the Generals have played the Highlanders.
The only festivities on the agenda for tonight’s game — is the football.
“We did our Senior Night on Week 1 to make sure that we honored our seniors, because, like I said, we weren’t sure we were going to get this far. We’re just going to kick off at 7 and play,” Havens said.
The Highlanders are coached by Rodney Tenney, who was an assistant coach on Bath County, Va.’s, 1995 Class A, Division 1 state championship staff and went on to serve as head coach at Craig County and Covington before crossing the state line back into West Virginia to take the Webster County job.
Tenney’s team runs the Single Wing offense.
“They’re very well-coached. They’re very well-disciplined. They run the Single Wing offense, which is always a tough task to scout and to prepare for defensively,” Havens said.
“They lost a lot of production from last year’s team and just looking at the scores ... they’ve given up a few points defensively each week. We feel like its a game where our athletes can match up well and we may even have some advantages in certain areas,” he said.
Top Montcalm offensive playmaker Ethan Nichols is a senior, but quarterback Kevin Robertson and other key skill players like Grayson Thomason, Noah White, Hunter Hart and Devin Green (currently injured) should be back for 2021. The Generals should also return three of their five starting offensive linemen.
Given all the hard-won reps that got them to this point in the season, the Montcalm players should be highly motivated to end the regular season on a high note.
“We’ve preached competing all year ... and we’ve been fortunate to play a lot. We stress week in and week out how important it is to be competitive in everything they do, be it practice, games, the weight room or the classroom. And how important it is to play every play on Friday in a way to get better for next year,” Havens said.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
