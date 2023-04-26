ROCK HILL, S.C. — Emory & Henry College sophomore Gavin Lee has been named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, SAC officials announced Tuesday.
The North Tazewell, Virginia native posted a pair of event wins at the LR Bears Invitational last Friday, breaking a school record in the process. He notched a 52.42-meter throw in the hammer, breaking his own record by 1.63 meters on his way to the victory and was also first in the discus with a toss of 45.31 meters.
With just over a week until the SAC Championships, Lee boasts the third-best hammer throw and fourth-best discus marks in the league.
Emory & Henry returns to action on Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4 at the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Anderson (S.C.) University.
