RICHLANDS, Va. — A plethora of unanticipated mistakes left the Richlands Blue Tornado on the wrong side of a 34-29 final score against the Gate City Blue Devils as the 2019 football season debuted on Friday night at Ernie Hicks Stadium / EMATS Field.
The Blue Devils, under new head coach Jeremy Houseright, pulled the upset with 391 yards of offense against the Tornado as a stunned crowd watched Richlands’ final comeback attempt fall short.
Many Richlands fans were anticipating an easy victory by the home team, which would have given Greg Mance his 200th win as head coach of the Blue Tornado.
Gate City was late arriving in Richlands, due to a blown tire on its school bus, and the kickoff occurred 29 minutes late. But their fortunes changed with the help of an inspired defense.
Richlands scored on its first two possessions, getting field goals of 59 and 54 yards from 2018 all-state kicker of the year Levi Forrest. He added a 25-yard boot to give the Tornado a 9-0 lead with 10:20 left before halftime.
The Blue Devils’ Carson Jenkins started turning the tide late in the first half, weaving 41 yards for a touchdown and grabbing an interception that led to the first of two scores by D’Andre Mack, and Gate City crafted a 14-9 halftime edge.
On three occasions thereafter, Richlands narrowed its deficit to five points but could not regain the lead. Quarterback Cade Simmons capped off the Tornado’s first drive of the second half with a 2-yard scoring run. Sage Webb reeled off a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown, and Simmons lofted a pss to Will Tarter for a 9-yard TD reception to conclude the scoring with 2:20 to go in the game.
After a slow start, Simmons finished with 221 yards passing, going 16 for 30. But Jenkins picked off Simmons’ last pass in the corner of the end zone with 1:31 left to thwart Richlands’ final drive.
Gate City senior Michael Calhoun was the workhorse for the Blue Devils in the second half, gaining crucial yards. He wound up with 90 yards on 12 carries.
Richlands travels to Union High next Friday while Gate City hosts Abingdon.
at Ernie Hicks Stadium
Gate City..........................0 14 7 6 — 34
Richlands........................6 3 14 6 — 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.