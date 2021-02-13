BLUEFIELD, Va. — In a dizzying role reversal, the Graham boys basketball team went from hunter to hunted in the regional semifinals and saw its almost-perfect season come to an end.
This year it was the Gate City Blue Devils, a team used to deep postseason runs, that burst the bubble of the G-Men with a 62-44 victory in the Region 2D semifinals on Friday night at Graham Middle School.
On Saturday, Union sealed a trip to the VHSL Class 2D state tournament with a 59-51 win over the Blue Devils in the Region 2D championship game in Big Stone Gap, Va.
Graham finished 15-1, their campaign ending three games short of that elusive state basketball title.
“We didn’t play well enough today, didn’t make enough plays to win today,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker. “We just didn’t.”
The Blue Devils employed the same formula that kept the G-Men unbeaten until Friday — physical defense, rebounding dominance and plenty of passing to the open man on offense.
At the start and end of the semifinal showdown, the visitors just did it better than their hosts.
Baker said about Gate City, “They’re so physical and play so hard, and always have. They picked a good day to play well ... and we picked a bad day not to play well.”
“Coach V (Scott Vermillion, head coach of the Blue Devils) did a fantastic, great job,” Baker said. “He’s been at it a long time and he knows what he’s doing. And those kids responded well.”
Vermillion said, “We knew at the end of the year, Graham was going to come through. … We hoped to be in this game and we knew we were going to have to beat somebody that was going to get after you.”
He praised Graham as “a very good team,” adding, “I was really worried about their quickness and speed. ... Coach Baker does an excellent job. We hit some shots. If we hit shots, we’re pretty good.”
They’re very good when their defense limits a group of long-distance shooters like Graham to just four 3-point baskets, divided among four G-Men.
A key to the game, Vermillion said, was “guarding their 3s. When they make runs, they start hitting 3s.”
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Vermillion said. “We really just played a good, defensive game.”
Baker said, “I thought they forced us into some bad shots.”
Even with Gate City’s “in-your-face” defensive intensity, the Blue Devils (11-5) committed just 13 fouls, while forcing 11 Graham turnovers.
Neither team conceded the outcome until late in the fourth quarter. Gate City took a 14-5 advantage before the halfway mark of the first period, but led by just two points at the end of that quarter and at halftime.
Graham went on a 16-1 run in the second stanza, taking their largest lead at 21-15 with 3:17 left before halftime. David Graves’ defensive rebounds led to points on the other end, and the G-Men shot 7-for-9 during one stretch.
But Jacob Taylor hit back-to-back treys for the Blue Devils, and a pair of free throws by Ryan Jessee with 7.6 seconds left lifted the visitors into a 23-21 lead at the half.
The third quarter, which had belonged to Graham for most of the season, went in favor of Gate City on Friday. Isaac Vincent scored five straight points as the Devils built a 10-point lead.
The G-Men, who turned the ball over eight times in the second half, were unable to mount a challenge in the final period. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored Graham’s last basket with 1:18 left on the clock, cutting their deficit to 56-44.
Meanwhile, Gate City padded its lead at the foul line, canning 11 of 16 tries in the final 3:17 of the game.
Turner-Bradshaw was Graham’s top scorer, with 13 points and a pair of steals. Graves provided 12 points and five rebounds.
The Blue Devils do not have a “go-to” scorer, but Taylor provided a spark on Friday. He posted a career-high 18 points, connecting on four treys, and gathered in seven rebounds. Vincent ended with 12 points. Luke Reed had nine of Gate City’s 29 rebounds.
Baker said about his squad, “They’re such an unselfish group of kids. They’re not jealous of who does what. They understand roles. ... I don’t think they understand what they’ve done.”
“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of kids doing what you ask them to do, and executing and playing hard. I’m just proud of what they’ve done. I mean, I’m thrilled at what they’ve done.”
That included a rather successful discipline of staying away from coronavirus exposure in the community, he said. The team didn’t have to miss a single game on the schedule.
“I was so appreciative of the kids,” he said. “Just to be able to play today was exceptional.”
After their emotional post-game meeting in the locker room, Graham players trotted onto the court again as Baker held an impromptu press conference at midcourt. Baker characterized the shootaround as a kind of therapy.
“Kids hurt,” he said. “And they handle it differently. ... I told them, I’ll be here as long as they want, tonight.”
At Graham Middle School
GATE CITY (11-5)
Jacob Taylor 5 4-4 18, Luke Reed 2 5-8 9, Eli Starnes 3 2-2 8, Dakota Howell 1 4-4 7, Isaac Vincent 4 4-6 12, Carson Jenkins 0 0-2 0, Ryan Jessee 0 2-2 2, Matthew Gose 3 0-2 6. Totals 18 21-30 62.
GRAHAM (15-1)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 6 1-2 13, Nick Owens 1 0-0 3, Zach Dales 1 0-0 3, David Graves 5 1-2 12, Kade Roberts 2 0-0 4, Logan Simmons 2 0-0 5, Aaron Jackson 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 2-4 44.
Gate City..........15 8 20 19 — 62
Graham............13 8 12 11 — 44
3-point goals: GC 5 (Taylor 4, Howell 1), Gra 4 (Owens 1, Dales 1, Graves 1, Simmons 1). Total fouls: GC 13, Gra 21. Fouled out: Dales.
