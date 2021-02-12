BLUEFIELD, Va. — The undefeated season, and dreams of a state title, have come to an end for the Graham boys basketball team.
The Gate City Blue Devils beat Graham at its own game on Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 62-44 road victory in the Group 2, Region D semifinals.
“I thought they forced us into some bad shots,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker. “But we didn’t play well enough today, didn’t make enough plays to win today. We just didn’t.”
In a stunning role reversal, the high-pressure defense and rebounding of the Blue Devils (11-5) rattled the G-Men (15-1) early, leading to a 14-5 Gate City lead before the halfway mark of the first period.
The home team got their feet back under them and went on a 16-1 run, taking their largest lead at 21-15 with 3:17 left before halftime. David Graves’ defensive rebounds led to points on the other end, and the G-Men shot 7-for-9 during one stretch.
But Jacob Taylor hit back-to-back treys for the Blue Devils, and a pair of free throws with 7.6 seconds left lifted the visitors into a 23-21 lead at the half.
The third quarter, which had belonged to Graham for most of the season, went in favor of Gate City on Friday. Isaac Vincent scored five straight points as the Devils built a 10-point lead.
The G-Men, who turned the ball over eight times in the second half, were unable to mount a challenge in the final period. Nick Owens got his only points of the game on a 3-pointer with 1:59 left and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored Graham’s last basket less than a minute later.
He finished as Graham’s top scorer, with 13 points. Graves had 12.
Taylor had 18 points, connecting on four treys, and Vincent ended with 12.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” said Gate City head coach Scottie Vermillion, who noted that he expected to meet Graham in the postseason. “We really just played a good, defensive game.”
He said that a key to the game was “guarding their 3s. When they make runs, they start hitting 3s.”
“They’re a very good team,” Vermillion said about Graham. “I was really worried about their quickness and speed. ... Coach Baker does an excellent job. We hit some shots. If we hit shots, we’re pretty good.”
“We hoped to be in this game and we knew we were going to have to beat somebody that was going to get after you.”
He said that Taylor “played his butt off tonight. ... I thought Jake Taylor did an awesome job on Owens. ... We knew that we had to guard him — and, certainly, against Graves.”
“You let your seniors lead when they’re doing it right, and our seniors are doing it right, right now.”
Baker said about Gate City, “They’e so physical and play so hard, and always have. They picked a good day to play well ... and we picked a bad day not to play well.”
“Coach V (Vermillion) did a fantastic, great job,” Baker said. “He’s been at it a long time and he knows what he’s doing. And those kids responded well.”
Baker said about his squad’s undefeated run through 15 games, “They’re such an unselfish group of kids. They’re not jealous of who does what. They understand roles. ... I don’t think they understand what they’ve done.”
“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of kids doing what you ask them to do, and executing and playing hard. I’m just proud of what they’ve done. I mean, I’m thrilled at what they’ve done.”
That included a rather successful discipline of staying away from coronavirus exposure in the community, he said. The team didn’t have to miss a single game on the schedule.
“I was so appreciative of the kids,” he said. “Just to be able to play today was exceptional.”
After their emotional post-game meeting in the locker room, Graham players trotted onto the court again as Baker held an impromptu press conference at midcourt. Baker characterized the shootaround as a kind of therapy.
“Kids hurt,” he said. “And they handle it differently. ... I told them, I’ll be here as long as they want, tonight.”
Gate City, again operating with a quick turnaround, will host the Region D boys championship this evening against Union, which defeated Ridgeview 71-33 on Friday. The winner of that game advances to the Group 2 state title game, which will be played at a host school instead of a tournament site this year, due to coronavirus concerns.
At Graham Middle School
GATE CITY (11-5)
Jacob Taylor 5 4-4 18, Luke Reed 2 5-8 9, Eli Starnes 3 2-2 8, Dakota Howell 1 4-4 7, Isaac Vincent 4 4-6 12, Carson Jenkins 0 0-2 0, Ryan Jessee 0 2-2 2, Matthew Gose 3 0-2 6. Totals 18 21-30 62.
GRAHAM (15-1)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 6 1-2 13, Nick Owens 1 0-0 3, Zach Dales 1 0-0 3, David Graves 5 1-2 12, Kade Roberts 2 0-0 4, Logan Simmons 2 0-0 5, Aaron Jackson 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 2-4 44.
Gate City.............................................15 8 20 19 — 62
Graham...............................................13 8 12 11 — 44
3-point goals: GC 5 (Taylor 4, Howell 1), Gra 4 (Owens 1, Dales 1, Graves 1, Simmons 1). Total fouls: GC 13, Gra 21. Fouled out: Dales.
