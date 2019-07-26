PRINCETON — Alumna of now-defunct Welch and Gary High Schools will assemble at the Princeton Elks Golf Course on Aug. 1 and 2 for the fifth annual Barrel Bowl Golf Tournament.
The eponymous barrel of the ‘Barrel Bowl’ represents a wooden beer barrel traveling trophy that passed back and forth between Welch and Gary football teams each season between 1939 and 1978 — the year Welch and Gary high schools were consolidated to form Mount View.
“Years ago Gary and Welch were big rivals. At the end of the season they played and whoever won it got to keep the barrel for a year,” said Kenneth Bales of Bluefield, Va. who is a member of the committee that organized the event.
Bales said fellow Welch alumnus Stan Baker dreamed up the tournament five years ago as a way for alumni of both high school communities to give back to McDowell County.
“All proceeds go back to McDowell County. That’s our only rule. The last four years we have raised over $50,000 that we have given to various charities throughout the county,” said Bales, who noted that the tournament proceeds include generous contributions and hole sponsorships from various businesses and individuals.
The two-day tournament is a captain’s choice format event that has become a the largest charity golf tournament in Southern West Virginia, he said.
“It has become a pretty big thing, it really has. We’re very proud of it,” Bales said. “People come from seven different states. There are all sorts of other events planned around it. There are class reunions and thing, like the Gary people having a gathering up on the mountain. It’s a wonderful event. You get to see all sorts of people you haven’t seen in a year. It’s a great time. It really is.”
As the Gary-Welch golf rivalry has played out over the last four runnings of the event, Gary leads the series 2-1 with one of the tourneys ending in a tie.
In spite of the origins of the Barrel Bowl rivalry that is being evoked, one needn’t be an actual Coaldigger or Maroon Wave alumnus or alumni in order to play. One needn’t even be a McDowell County native.
“We have people from Big Creek and Iager ... and other people from other areas of the county. Anybody can play. It costs $60 to play in the tournament ... anybody who wants to play, they just need to show up and pay the entry fee and we’ll find somebody for you to play with,” Bales said.
“It doesn’t really matter if you play for Welch or Gary. The main winner is charity,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing to just be able to have a good time and to give something back while you’re doing it.”
The event has been held at the Princeton Elks Club golf course since its inception in 2015. Bales was effusive in his praise for the Elks Club, without whose help, he said, the event could not have attained the level of success it has achieved in four short years.
“We really appreciate what they’ve done for us,” he said.
For more information or to pre-register for the tournament, call Bales at (304) 920-8102.
