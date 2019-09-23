HURLEY, Va. — Sierra Garlic had seven service aces and the River View volleyball team took 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 interstate win at Hurley on Monday.
Emily Auville had seven kills, Kristen Calhoun had five kills had three aces and Chloe Mitchem had four kills.
Sheridan Calhoun had four services aces. Jenna Atwell distributed five assists and Garlic had two,
River View plays at Tri-Match at home tonight. The Rebels will play Mercer Christian at 6 p.m., MCA will play Man 7 p.m. and River View will face Man at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.