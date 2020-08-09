BLUEFIELD, Va. — One of the past champions of the old Pocahontas Amateur golf tournament is now the first champion of the Appalachian Amateur.
Former Virginia Tech golf team member Garland Green carded a 68 to go with the 64 he shot on Saturday, winning the tournament championship with an 8-under par score of 132 for the two-day event, which wrapped up second round play at Fincastle on Sunday.
Green, who won his last Pocahontas in 2011, claimed the Championship division trophy three strokes ahead Parker See of Staunton, Va., and Cam Roam of Huntington, both of whom tied for second at 135 for 36 holes.
See and Roam shared the same purse for finishing 5 under par.
Roam, was the leader headed into Sunday’s final round after turning in a low-round 63 in Saturday. He shot 72 on Sunday.
See shot a 70 on Saturday and carded a low-round 65 on Sunday.
Ian Hildebrand of Round Hill, Va., who shot a 67 on Saturday, shot a 72 on Sunday to finish with a 1-under par 139.
Nick Dent of Lewisburg shot a 70 for his second consecutive day to finish fifth at even par with a 140. Jackson Hill of Daniels shot a 69, combining with his opening round score of 69 to finish sixth (142). Noah Mohler of Newport, Va. shot a 72 and finished seventh (143).
John David Hunter of Bluefield, Va. and Jacob Kutchta of Vienna, Va. both shot 72s for their second consecutive days to finished tied at eighth with 144. Jason Robertson of Blackburg, Va. and Matthew Turner of Charlotte, N.C. finished tied for 10th, each with a two-day score of 145.
In the Senior Championship division, Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Va. shot a 69 on Sunday to hold off Kingsport’s Tony Green by two strokes with a 36-hole score of 142.
