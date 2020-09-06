BLUEFIELD — Schools in Mercer County will not be able to play in any games this upcoming week due to the county being in orange during the Saturday night update by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources of school re-entry metrics.
In orange teams can only practice for the week and games must be called off for all sports.
McDowell County can still have athletic competitions as it is in yellow while Monroe County is in orange after over a week in red. Moving to orange allows Monroe to restart practices in the county with games possible when teams reach the minimum number of practices required before taking part in a competition.
Princeton, Montcalm and PikeView will all not be able to play their football games scheduled for Friday night. Bluefield was not scheduled to play a game this week.
The Tigers boys and soccer teams were scheduled to have their home opener and Senior Night Tuesday against the Panthers but now that has been scrubbed along with all other soccer games for the week. The same goes for all volleyball teams in Mercer County.
In McDowell the Mount View football team is scheduled to not have a game this week while River View will travel to Independence Friday night.
Monongalia County is the lone one in red in the state with Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne in orange along with Mercer and Monroe.
Next Saturday’s update will determine if games can be held for the following week.
