GALAX, Va. — The unbeaten Narrows High School football team accomplished five consecutive shutout victories en route to the spring 2021 playoffs.
It was quite the irony that the Green Wave’s plunge into the post season ended in a shutout the other way around.
Galax quarterback Cole Pickett passed for a touchdown and rushed for another and the Maroon Tide retained their alpha status in Region 1C football, beating visiting Narrows 21-0 in Friday night’s Region 1C championship game at Galax Athletic Field.
The Maroon Tide (8-0) hit the field clicking on all cylinders — particularly at the line of scrimmage, where the Galax offensive linemen effectively protected Pickett and created seams for running backs Keaton Beeman and Ja’vonte Reaves. On the flip side, the Tide interior defensive scheme kept pressure on quarterback Reid Bowman while gumming up the Green Wave rushing attack.
Galax struck first with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter on Pickett’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Colton Keatley, capped by Javier Gallardo’s point-after-touchdown kick.
The Maroon Tide bumped the lead up to 14-0 after Reave’s 11-yard scoring run with 11:28 remaining in the third quarter.
The Green Wave (7-1) squandered valuable second quarter possessions on a fumble and an interception snagged by none other than Pickett before the Galax QB plunged across from the 1-yard line to make it 21-0 on Gallardo’s kick with 2:53 remaining in the half.
The Green Wave defense had it’s inspired moments well into the second half — including a Galax scoring drive averted by a goalline stand and an interception by Logan Green. But the Narrows offense could seem to regain the offensive footing that successfully trampled six previous opponents.
Galax will travel to Holston for next week’s Class 1 state semifinal game. The Cavaliers advanced to the semis after a positive COVID test at J.I. Burton ceded the Region 1D title to the Damascus, Va. program by default.
