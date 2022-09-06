BLUEFIELD — Bluefield University Athletics will remember fallen Rams athlete Caitlyn Gable with a fund raiser at the women’s volleyball opener with Milligan on Thursday at The Dome Gymnasium.
Gable, a rising sophomore and member of the Bluefield University softball team, passed away suddenly recently due to complications of epilepsy.
Epilepsy Awareness Bracelets will be available for a $2 or greater donation on campus beginning on Wednesday. The bracelets will also be available at The Dome on Thursday evening.
All donations will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of North Carolina. Fans are encouraged to wear purple in Gable’s honor when attending Thursday’s AAC clash with the Buffaloes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.