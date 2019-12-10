BLUEFIELD, Va. — The postseason honors continue to roll in for Tazewell County football players with the release of the VHSL Region 2D first and second teams.
After winning the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year Graham’s Devin Lester has been named the Region 2D Offensive Player of the Year.
Aaron Edwards was named the 2D Defensive Player of the Year and G-Men head coach Tony Palmer the Coach of the Year after Graham won Region 2D before falling to Appomattox in a state semifinal game.
Joining Lester on the first team offense are his left tackle Brody Meadows and receiver Xavyion Turner. Both of them are sophomores.
Richlands’ Sage Webb made the first team at receiver while his quarterback Cade Simmons was the offensive all-purpose player. Blue Tornado punter and kicker Levi Forrest who recently announced his commitment to Penn State is on the first team for both positions.
A formidable linebacking duo for Graham all season long of Edwards and Nick Kastner, they both were named to the Region 2D first team defense.
Lester and teammate Marqus Ray are on the first team defense as defensive backs. Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan joins them as a defensive back on the first team.
Richlands’ defensive lineman Ethan Phipps was named to the Region 2D first team defense.
The second team offense features offensive lineman Josh Herndon and Jordan of Tazewell along with Graham’s running back Tre Booker.
Three players are on the second team offense for Richlands with offensive lineman Luke Martin, running back Logan Steele and Webb as a kick returner.
The Region 2D second team defense features Martin on the defensive line along with teammate Hayden Whited at defensive end. Zach Blevins of Graham is the other defensive end on the second team.
Cameron Taylor of Tazewell is a linebacker on the second team while Graham’s Zach Dales is a defensive back. Turner is also the punt returner on the second team.
