The Graham High School football team will be the first local program to enter the post-season this week, taking on Central-Wise in a 7 p.m. game at Mitchell Stadium on Thursday night.
The G-Men (10-0) are not only the top-ranked team in VHSL Region 2D, they are also the top-rated Class 2 football team in the state. Graham will have the opportunity to play at home for every stage of the playoffs up until the state championship game, which will be played at Salem, Va.
The game was originally planned to be played on Friday night but due to the weather forecast, both teams mutually-agreed to play on Thursday night, said Graham Athletic Director Matt Dixon.
The Warriors (4-6) are the eighth-ranked team in Region 2D. Tazewell (6-4) which is the seventh-ranked team in Region 2D, will travel to face No. 2 Ridgeview (9-1). The game is tentatively slated to be played on Friday night.
In other Class 2D action, Union (7-3) will travel to Gate City (7-3) and Lee High (6-4) will travel to Virginia High (8-2).
In Class 1D action, Hurley (5-4) is set to travel to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7-3) for a Friday night game while Lebanon (6-4) travels to Twin Springs (7-2) and Holston (7-3) travels to Rye Cove (7-2) for Saturday kickoffs. Honaker (7-3) will travel to face Grundy (5-4) either Friday or Saturday.
In Class 1C first round action, Covington (3-7) will travel to No. 3 Narrows (8-1) for a game tentatively slated to kick off on Friday. Bath County (4-6) at No. 1 Galax (6-3), Parry McCluer (6-4) at No. 2 George Wythe (6-3) and Giles (4-5)) at No. 4 Grayson County (8-2) will all three be played on Thursday night.
On the West Virginia side of the state line, Class AAA No. 12 Princeton (6-3) will travel to No. 5 George Washington (8-2) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
In the Class AA ranks, No. 15 Bluefield (5-5) will travel to No. 2 Independence (9-0) on Friday, also for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
James Monroe, which wrapped up the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, enters the Class A playoffs as the top-ranked team in the state. The Mavericks open the post season on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. first round game with No. 16 Petersburg (7-3).
Montcalm, which wrapped up its season with a school-record tying 8-2 regular season finish, barely missed the Class A playoff cut, finishing at No. 17.
just below Petersburg.
