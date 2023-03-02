BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham G-Men will travel to Radford to face the Radford High School Bobcats at Radford University’s Dedmon Center on Friday for the opening game of the VHSL Class 2 boys state basketball tournament.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
In the opposite quarterfinal bracket, Floyd County will take on Region D champion Virginia High at Virginia-Wise, set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. In the opposite semifinal brackets, Madison County will take on Brunswick at Monticello High School (7 p.m.) while John Marshall will play Strasburg at Hugenot High School (7:30 p.m.).
Semifinals will be played March 6-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.