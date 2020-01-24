BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham boys basketball team was flying all over the court Friday night creating turnovers and fast break opportunities off of that.
The G-Men forced 12 first quarter turnovers to jump out to a 29-10 lead and cruised to a Southwest District victory over Marion 79-46 at Graham Middle School.
“I thought that we shot the ball well tonight and our full court defense was really good,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said.
Graham (9-4, 6-0 SWD) forced 25 turnovers and did not allow any space for Marion (4-14, 1-5 SWD) to get its offensive in rhythm.
The G-Men were lights out from behind the three-point line with 10 makes including four by Jamir Blevins off the bench.
Blevins scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter as he kept the lead hovering around 20 points.
“Jamir Blevins was just a huge lift, that kid is such a good shooter and he’s been struggling a little bit but man did he play well tonight,” Baker said.
For most of the first quarter Graham was running up and down the court forcing turnovers and not letting the Marion zone defense get set up.
Helping break down the zone was David Graves who scored 13 of his 16 points in the first quarter including a pair of three-pointers.
Graves had struggled the past few games while the G-Men are on an eight-game winning streak but when he is able to find success he provides another dimension to the team.
“David struggled the last three games offensively and defensively but he really played well this entire game,” Baker said.
Four players scored in double figures for Graham as Xavyion Turner chipped in 11 and 12 for Logan Simmons.
Although the G-Men are not the tallest bunch they are all athletic players who fly around the court not letting anybody get space for an open shot.
A good-shooting team the Scarlet Hurricanes struggled to make shots all night long due to the pressure.
“That’s a good shooting team and we knew we couldn’t let them sit still and shoot,” Baker said. “We had to be closely guarding them at all times because we didn’t want them to get easy looks and I thought we did a really good.”
Kesean Goins led Marion with 10 points while top shooter Stephen Havener was limited to only a pair of three-pointers. Grant Williams added nine for the Scarlett Hurricanes.
Up 25-5 with under two minutes left in the first quarter a Graham player threw a punch and was ejected. The Marion player got a technical as well but tempers simmered down.
In the girls game Marion showed its offensive might as Graham struggled to score in a 65-33 win for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
It was a 10-point game at the half but Marion outscored Graham 25-4 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Amber Kimberlin led Marion (13-5, 5-1 SWD) with 22 points including four three-pointers.
The G-Girls were missing Julia Day who has been the defensive stopper for the team and a key shooter on the offensive end.
Graham (1-15, 1-6 SWD) only made seven field goals for the game as they went 10-of-17 from the free throw line.
The Scarlet Hurricanes other scorer in double figures was Calie Blackburn with 14 points and Audrey Moss chipped in nine points.
Stella Gunter led Graham with eight points even though she only made one field goal but went five-of-six from the charity stripe.
Graham had Kelsey Wheeler score seven points along with five apiece from Shayla Short and Kassidy Austin.
The G-Girls host Virginia High Tuesday while the boys are back on home court today against Pulaski County at 4:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.