BLUEFIELD, Va. — The last four Class 2 state championships have been won by the two teams that meet today at Bragg Stadium.
Graham (11-2) and Appomattox County (11-2) play each other in the semifinal with the G-Men looking to advance to the title game for the second straight year while the Raiders are trying to advance to the championship game for the fourth time in five years.
This is the first meeting between the schools who both have not lost since September.
“They’re extremely athletic at all positions, they got good size and they’re a good football team,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said.
The G-Men and Raiders have contrasting styles of play with Graham running a spread offense while Appomattox focuses on its rushing attack.
“I feel like we can compete, you play people from different areas with different styles and its about how the styles mesh and how we can adjust and force them to play our type of football,” Palmer said.
Having won three of the last four titles Appomattox knows it has a formula for success ad it is up to Graham to make them change it.
“They’re gonna do what they’re gonna do, they’ve won three out of the last four championships so its about us try to make them do things that they’re not accustomed to doing,” Palmer said.
Leading the way for the Graham defense are linebackers Nick Kastner and Aaron Edwards. Along with a strong defensive line they have stopped most teams from being very successful on the ground and forced them into passing which they are not as comfortable doing.
“We just got to force them to be uncomfortable, they got a good running back, good quarterback,” Palmer said. “They’re very skilled so we have to do things to try to take that away or limit.”
Running back Cristian Ferguson has 1,452 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns while quarterback Tre Lawing has passed for over 1,000 yards along with almost 1,000 on the ground.
Graham quarterback Devin Lester has accumulated over 3,000 yards from scrimmage including 124 on the ground last week.
Joining him in the backfield is Tre Booker who has proven to be a reliable option since getting healthy midway through the season.
“In order to be successful you gotta be able to run the football especially this time of the year because you’re getting into weather so we’re going to have to be able to run the football,” Palmer said.
Lester has four wide receivers who he can throw the ball to in Xavyion Turner, Joey Dales, Marqus Ray and Isaiah Justice. They have the size with Dales and Justice while Turner and Ray are speedsters.
The defense has being doing a great job in setting the G-Men offense up with short fields due to turnovers they cause.
“You want to create turnovers defensively and give your offense more opportunities so we try to get after it on defense and hopefully we’ll have some of that luck,” Palmer said.
Graham has also benefitted from the special teams scoring touchdowns off its turnovers with a blocked punt being returned for a touchdown in each of the last two games along with a safety and Turner rising the ball from the kick returner before scampering into the end zone.
The G-Men committed 15 penalties in the victory over Wise Central and will need to cut down a lot to keep the offense on the field and not given the Raiders extra yards.
“We’ve played four running teams in the last little bit which run the ball like crazy,” Palmer said. “They seem like they never get holding penalties and we get them all the time, I guess its just the way its happening but we’d like to limit our mistakes we’re making.”
