BLUEFIELD — It was over long before it was over.
The Graham G-Men scored nine touchdowns in the first half on Friday and improved to 10-0 with a 62-32 victory over the Generals of Lee High in the first round of the Class 2 playoffs.
With lightning-fast strikes, Graham rang up a 62-12 halftime lead at Mitchell Stadium even though the G-Men ran only seven offensive plays. Three scores came from interception returns, and kick returns accounted for two more before intermission.
Brody Meadows, the 6-foot-7 undisputed centerpiece of Graham’s line play, said, “Since Monday, that was our game plan. We’ve got to take control early and be a first-half team … So come out, score a lot, and get out safely and uninjured.”
Graham head coach Tony Palmer said, “I think we played pretty well offensively. Defensively we struggled a little bit on the pass. … But we’ll get better.”
Palmer said, “I think the offensive line, in particular, did a good job. We’ve got a few guys out, on the defensive line tonight. We rested them up. They had some nagging injuries.
“But we’re building experience with the guys who got to play tonight. So, overall, I’m pretty pleased with the play of the line tonight.”
Meadows made his presence known from the outset. As a senior, he had a perspective on keeping playoff focus.
“Tonight, it’s really about mentality,” Meadows said. “We had to come out here with our minds sound. We can’t have any mistakes, ‘cause during the playoffs it will cost you the game.
“So we came out here with our heads screwed on tight, and we’re just going with it,” he said.
Graham was flagged four times for 20 yards, and three of those came after halftime when inexperienced players were on the field for the G-Men.
Meadows said about the absence of some of his defensive starters, “We have so much depth on our chart. We have people who can set in as leaders. That’s been my goal, is to make a team that’s so strong, you don’t know who the leader is.”
Six plays into the ballgame, the score was already 7-6. That was as close as the visitors from Ben Hur, Va., would get.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw snatched the ball on a jet sweep on Graham’s next offensive play and turned it into a 59-yard touchdown. Before his day was done at halftime, he would score on a 46-yard interception runback and a 72-yard punt return.
Ty’Drez Clements continued to impress with his speed cutting through holes in the line, tallying rushing touchdowns of 29 and 7 yards.
Quarterback Zack Blevins ran the ball twice for 28 yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 57 yards. He authored two touchdowns himself, one each by ground and air.
Generals quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft kept his composure and completed 12 of 20 passes for 174 yards and three scores, despite having four of his passes picked off.
Three of those interceptions were converted into touchdowns by Turner-Bradshaw, Braden Watkins and Gage Sawyers, who was an omnipresent thorn in the side of the Generals’ offense.
Lee High (4-7) head coach Joey Carroll, finishing up his first year in charge at his alma mater, said, “They (the Graham coaches) do a great job with their guys over here. They’ve got some studs, and so the studs started making some plays and taking over the ballgame.
“I thought our effort was much better in the second half,” Carroll said. “We challenged them a title bit at halftime … . I felt we did a good job at competing.”
The second half took place with a running clock until almost the end of the game, when the point spread dipped down to 30. For what it was worth, Lee controlled time of possession and scored the game’s last four touchdowns.
Graham will face a rematch with the Union High School Bears next weekend at Mitchell Stadium. Union beat Virginia High 62-27 on Friday night.
Palmer said about the level of competition, “It’s supposed to get harder each time (you reach another level). That’s why they have the seeding.”
Meadows said that in preparation for a playoff game, “We can’t worry about what we did good. We’ve got to worry about what we did wrong. …
“Every little thing, when we come off that ball, we want to know what they’re doing. It’s a game of chess.”
Graham 62, Lee High 32
At Mitchell Stadium
Lee High……....6 6 7 13 — 32
Graham ……....41 21 0 0 — 62
First Quarter
Gra — David Brown 34 pass from Zack Blevins (Ben Morgan kick), 11:23
Lee — Brayden Hammonds 21 pass from Brynnen Pendergraft (kick failed), 9:03
Gra — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 59 kickoff return (Morgan kick), 8:52
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 46 interception return (Morgan kick), 4:22
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 29 run (Morgan kick), 2:18
Gra — Braden Watkins 49 interception return (Morgan kick), 1:25
Gra — Blevins 5 run (pass failed), 0:45
Second Quarter
Gra — Clements 7 run (Morgan kick), 10:22
Gra —Gage Sawyers 6 interception return (Morgan kick), 8:38
Gra —Turner-Bradshaw 72 punt return (Morgan kick), 5:52
Lee — Aric Frasier 13 pass from Pendergraft (kick wide), 0:00
Third Quarter
Lee — Grayson Huff 51 interception return (Ethan Dinsmore kick), 5:20
Fourth Quarter
Lee — Dustin Regan 1 run (Dinsmore kick), 7:31
Lee — Regan 13 pass from Pendergraft (kick failed), 1:30
———————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lee, Grayson Huff 17-58, Andrew Rutherford 6-30, Jace Perkins 2-8, Dustin Regan 2-5, Cameron Moore 1-2, Team 3-(—31). Gra, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 1-59, Ty’Drez Clements 2-36, Zack Blevins 2-28, Yubrenal Isabelle 3-4, Daner Vineyard 5-(—1).
PASSING — Lee, Brynnen Pendergraft 12-20-174-3-4. Gra, Blevins 2-2-57-1-0; Brayden Carr 2-4-22-0-1.
RECEIVING— Lee, Regan 4-88, Perkins 5-32, Brayden Hammonds 2-42, Aric Frasier 1-13. Gra, Braden Watkins 1-23, David Brown 1-34, Tristian Hass 1-11, Ethan Church 1-11.
————————
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs L 13, G 5. Rushes-yards L 31-72, G 13-126. Passing yards L 174, G 79. Pass comp- att- int L 12-20-4, G 4-6-1. Penalties L 5-35, G 4-20. Fumbles-lost L 1-1, G 0-0.
