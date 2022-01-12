Graham G-Men...

BRUSHFORK — Kaleb Morgan scored 19 points and collected 16 rebounds and the Graham boys basketball team defeated George Wythe 56-39 at Brushfork Armory.

David Graves added 18 points for the G-Men.

That victory followed close on the heels of the G-Men’s 67-51 win over Richlands in Tuesday’s Southwest District boys basketball nightcap at Richlands Middle School gymnasium.

Graves scored 21 points to pace the G-Men in that game. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 17 points.

Middle School Basketball

PikeView 53, Independence 32

COAL CITY — Ryan Robinette scored 19 points to pace the PikeView middle school varsity team in a road win at the Patriots’ place.

Elijah Hall added 15 points for the Panthers.

The PikeView JV also won, beating the home team 50-42. Zayden Farmer led the Panthers with 17 points. Blake Basham scored 15.

PikeView plays at Shady Spring tonight.

