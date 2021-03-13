MARION, Va. — The Graham varsity football team made the road trip to Hungry Mother State Park country for a Southwest District showdown at Marion on Saturday.
The unbeaten G-Men did not leave hungry.
Jamir Blevins passed for 223 yards and four touchdowns and the Graham varsity football team picked up a 48-9 Southwest District road victory over the Scarlet Hurricane.
Blevins, who completed 10 of 14 pass attempts on the afternoon, essentially refrained from the rushing game for a change.
Justin Fritz led the Graham ground attack with nine carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Cameron Thomas carried the freight for eight carries, finishing with 24 yards and a touchdown,
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw led the receiving corps in total yardage, racking up 91 yards on two touchdown catches. Brayden Watkins had four catches for 86 yards and two scores. Zach Dales and David Brown had two catches apiece.
The Graham defense confined Marion’s offense to 182 yards total offense — 82 yards in the first half.
Zach Dales led the defense with five and a half tackles and Zach Blevins collected four tackles. Ethan Church, Brian Huggins, Elijah Sarver and Brayden Meadows contributed to the containment with three tackles apiece.
Linebacker Sean Hughes had an interception for Graham.
The G-Men return to action next Saturday with an SWD game with Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium, in Bristol, Va. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.