LEBANON, Va. — The G-Men protected their top spot in the Southwest District standings by grabbing a 51-36 win over Lebanon at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Tuesday. Graham stretched their winning streak to seven.
“We’re happy with the win,” said Graham coach Todd Baker. “When you come here, this is a hard place to win. Lebanon is patient, they work the ball and slow your pace down. They have a really good shooter (Sage Potts), he hurt us a little bit, I was worried about him hurting us in the post, but I thought we did a good job of doubling him inside. He knows the game very well.”
Potts was the only player in double figures for Lebanon (5-10, 2-3) with 13 points. The Pioneers controlled the tempo and Graham’s largest lead was five throughout the first quarter.
Xayvion Turner hit a 3, Chance Dawson added a 3 and a bucket inside to start the second frame as the G-Men went up by 11. But Lebanon methodically fought back and trailed only 23-18 at intermission.
The second half started off at the same pace. When Christian Hall hit a jumper for the Pioneers, the lead was only 25-23 for Graham (8-4, 5-0) with 4:52 left in the third quarter.
The G-men then put forth an intense defensive effort, using their quickness and athleticism. Lebanon succumbed to the pressure, closing the quarter with seven turnovers. Led by Nick Owens with a couple critical 3s, Graham went on a 14-2 spurt to take control of the game.
“We tried to trap any kind of their handoffs,” Baker said.
“Up until that point we weren’t doing a good job, then we got four or five steals off the trap, which turned into easy points. If we have to sit in a half-court game and play, we’re not very good. Our pressure is what gets us going.”
Graham kept a comfortable advantage the final eight minutes. Owens (12 points) and Dawson (10 points) led a balanced attack for Graham, with nine different players scoring.
“They changed their defense a little, they got up under us, riding us to one side of the other and trapping,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said.
“We can’t really handle that. We’re not athletically equipped at this point to handle stuff like that. Hat’s off to Graham they did a good job of mixing their defenses and pressuring us.”
With the win the G-Men have completed the first half of their SWD schedule without a loss.
“We have two big home games Friday and Saturday,” commented Baker. “Then we have a four-game week and a good test in all four games.
“We had a 1-4 start, to win some games, get some continuity and practices in, we’re doing pretty well.”
Girls Game
Lebanon 45, Graham 19: Like the G-Men, the Lebanon girls maintained their top spot in the SWD with a 45-19 rout of Graham. It was also the seventh win in a row for the Pioneers.
Lebanon (10-3, 5-0) raced out of the gate, scoring the first 12 points of the game on their way to an insurmountable 20-2 advantage after eight minutes of play. The Pioneers were up 36-8 at intermission.
“We came out pressing, we wanted to get off to a good start,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “We played good man defense and looked to push the ball up the floor. We got the lead, then we played a lot of different combinations in the second half.”
A lot of different players saw the floor in the second half for each team.
Averie Price continued a torrid pace for Lebanon. She was 5-of-7 from the floor making over 71 percent of her shots, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kara Long had six points and six rebounds for Lebanon.
Kelsey Wheeler scored seven points and Amilyon Dixon added six points for Graham (1-13, 1-4).
