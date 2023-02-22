BLUEFIELD, Va. — The second-seeded Graham boys basketball team begins Region 2D tournament play today in a 6 p.m. game with Union at Graham Middle School.
In the opposite bracket, Richlands travels to face Gate City in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game at Gate City Middle School.
Elsewhere, Wise Central travels to Bristol, Va. to play Virginia High in a 6 p.m. game and Marion travels to Dickenson County to play for a 6 p.m. matchup with Ridgeview.
The semifinals will shift to Virginia High on Friday, where the Bearcats-Warriors winner will face the Wolfpack-Scarlet Hurricane winner at 6 p.m. The winner of tonight’s game between the G-Men and the Bears will play the Richlands-Gate City winner at 7:30 p.m.
The Region 2D championship game will be played at Virginia High on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
