BLUEFIELD, Va. — It’s not every day that high school linemen — even great ones — are accorded star status.
Graham High School’s Brody Meadows is now considered a Four-Star star.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pound sophomore for the G-Men was among the first 20 Four Star national high school recruits for the Class of 2022 acclaimed by Rivals Camp Series on social media, Monday night.
Meadows learned of his elevated status among the nation’s prospective college recruits the same way his teammates did. He saw it on the internet.
“I saw it yesterday morning. I saw on the Rivals page,” said Meadows, who, like his teammates, is practically homebound due the stay-at-home orders in the wake of the national COVID-19 crisis. “I was blessed to be able to be a Four Star.”
Meadows has attended high-level high school football camps in the off-season since he was a freshman at Graham.
Thus far Meadows has been hotly pursued by Penn State, West Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Northwestern, Maryland, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia. He’s had 11 Division I full scholarship offers already.
“He’s going to be it, man. He’s getting all these Division I offers as a sophomore. He’s a great kid from a good family. He has a good GPA and he’s a hard worker,” said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer. “He deserves everything he gets ... and he’s going to get more.”
“He was a first-team all stater as a sophomore. He started on our state championship team as a freshman. He’s done nothing but get better the entire time he’s been there,” Palmer said.
“He’s going to go, in my opinion, wherever he chooses to go. He’s one of those kind of kids. He’s one of the Top 20 recruits in the nation, according to Rivals, and that’s big. I think he’s going to be in the Top 10 before it’s all said and done. Right now he’s the No. 1 lineman in the state of Virginia in the 2020 class and No. 6 lineman in the nation,” the G-Men head coach said.
Meadows was supposed to participate in a Rivals Camp last weekend that was cancelled due to COVID-19. He he has no idea when the Rivals or any other football camps might be rescheduled.
Meadows is a solid student with a 3.85 Grade Point Average at Graham. Academically, Meadows said he’s currently leaning toward pre-medical or pre-law studies wherever he ends up playing football. Meadows said he is studying on his own and waiting for the school to provide homework packets on April 8, the completion of which will enable him and other Graham students to be graded for their spring semester of high school.
“I’ve been working out a lot doing push-ups and squats. I’ve hit the field a lot working out to get into cardio shape. We just got a weight set come in (at home) so I’m going to start lifting weights very soon, actually,” Meadows said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
