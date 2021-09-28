BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham golf team will mount its challenge to earn a berth in the Class 2 state tournament when the G-Men begin play today in the Region 2D golf tournament at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap, Va.
Graham won last week’s Southwest District tournament at Fincastle Golf Club in Bluefield, Va. The G-Men beat Marion 338-352 to clinch the team title. Both Graham and the Scarlet Hurricane full squads advanced to today’s regional tournament.
Graham’s Brayden Surface was medalist in the SWD, turning in a 75. Teammate Joe Tyson finished fifth with an 85.
Play at Big Stone Gap begins today at 10 a.m.
