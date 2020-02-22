BLUEFIELD, Va. — Getting to the basket has been the staple for Graham on the offensive end of the court this season whether it be in transition or half court sets.
The G-Men struggled to do that against Virginia High Friday night but found success shooting the ball from the perimeter.
Graham knocked down 11 three-pointers in a 81-73 win for the Southwest District Tournament championship at Graham Middle School.
With the lane cut-off due to the length of the Bearcats the G-Men kicked the ball out to the perimeter where the three-point shot was falling.
“I thought they were trying to keep us from getting to the rim and I thought we kicked the ball out well,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said.
David Graves opened up the game with a pair of three-pointers against an early zone defense from Virginia High. He made four for the game including a crucial one in the fourth quarter to extend the lead from four to seven and had a game-high 24 points.
Graham (17-5) forced 13 turnovers but it struggled to get in transition against Virginia (12-13) due to their quickness and were forced to run their half-court offense that had been prepared for.
“I thought Coach (Wayne) Rasnick had them well prepared, they knew a lot of the things we liked, our tendencies,” Baker said. “I thought we played well enough tonight.”
The G-Men drained five threes in the first quarter and only allowed one to the Bearcats.
Stopping the three-pointer was the key goal for Graham in the third meeting of the season between the two teams.
“Keeping them from shooting as many threes as they did the two times we played them and just keeping them in front of us on defense,” Graves said.
The Bearcats only made one three-pointer but were able to drive to the hoop for layups due to foul trouble to the G-Men post players.
Virginia High top scorer Gavin Austin scored 19 points but was unable to knock down a three-pointer and had to fight for his points.
The offense went through Graves for the G-Men who was guarded by the long Austin. On defense Graves took the challenge of guarding Austin.
“Gavin’s so athletic, he’s long and he gets his hand on your hip he can displace you just enough to bump you off the ball and David’s still trying to get stronger about that,” Baker said.
With Graves finding success offensively the Bearcats defense focused in on him which opened up space for his teammates.
Chance Dawson had 17 points including a trio of three-pointers and Joey Dales scored 10 points in the post.
Dawson was guarded by a post player for most of the game and was able to extend to the perimeter to get space for open shots.
“Chance is the type of kid that can play both with his back to the goal and face the goal on the perimeter and he’s got enough quickness that if he makes a couple of outside shots he’ll go around you because you’re jumping at him,” Baker said.
Nick Owens scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as he was able to find himself open and knock down free throws.
The G-Men shot 18 free throws in the final quarter with Xayvion Turner knocking down five of six and all four for Dawson. Turner was a spark off the bench for the G-Men with his quickness as he totaled 10 points for the game.
Graham scored the first 10 points of the game, eight from Graves, and built a 14-6 lead but could not extend it any further as Virginia found its groove on both ends of the court.
“I thought we got a little lead there in the first half and didn’t play very smart a couple stretches but they kind of made us play that way,” Baker said.
The Bearcats only led for 15 seconds of the game but the G-Men could not extend the lead past 12 at any point in the game.
Jean Mulumba had 15 points for the Bearcats who had five scorers in double figures. Jake Johnston had 12 including the lone three-pointer and post players Isaac Simcox and John Clifton each added in 10.
Graham will play Lee in the first round of the regional tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m. Although Lee is the fourth seed from the Mountain 7 District they have a senior-laden squad that is capable of beating top teams.
“They have eight seniors that have played together for many years,” Baker said. They’re long, they shoot the ball extremely well, very intelligent players so we’ve got our hands full.”
Richlands 57, Lebanon 51
Through three quarters neither team could create separation in the consolation game as Lebanon held a one-point edge but Richlands found a way in the final quarter.
Strong defense and solid free throw shooting helped the Blue Tornado (14-10) win the final quarter 18-11 and be the third seed for the region tournament.
Luke Wess was the top scorer for Richlands for the second game in a row with 16 points including six in the final quarter.
The Blue Tornado had three in double figures as Gage Holmes and Cade Berry each scored 11.
All 14 points for Lebanon’s top scorer Sage Potts came in the first half where he was able to knock down a trio of three-pointers. Jacob Jackson was the only other scorer in double figures for the Pioneers (8-17) with 12.
Richlands will travel to Central-Wise Tuesday while Lebanon will head to Gate City. Virginia High will host Union Tuesday.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
