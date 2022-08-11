BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham G-Men head into the 2022 football campaign hoping once again to go as deeply into the playoffs as they did last year.
So, of course, head coach Tony Palmer expects them to be in even better shape this fall.
Needless to say, camp this August has not been a cake walk.
“Our practices have been pretty good, pretty intense. It’s been grueling. We’ve had a lot of two-a-days and done a lot of conditioning. We’ve done a lot of lifting and have just been trying to prepare for the season,” said Palmer, whose team fell to King William in last year’s Class 2 state championship game.
The G-Men will get the chance to direct their intensity at someone other than each other on Friday when the Gate City Blue Devils, coached by Jeremy Houseright, arrives at Mitchell Stadium for a 7 p.m. scrimmage.
Next week, Graham will travel to Salem, Va. for a benefit game at Class 5A E.C. Glass High School.
The COVID Year, which resulted in 2020 fall football being entirely cancelled in Virginia, was a conditioning setback for the G-Men and most other VHSL programs. The bizarre second semester football season held in the spring season of 2021 wasn’t, in retrospect, the conditioning boon Graham coaches had hoped.
But thanks to last year’s run to the state finals, most of Graham’s returning players got a lot of collective playing time last year — almost half a season’s worth. Palmer doesn’t expect them to take their foot off the throttle and waste that edge.
“They’ve been in the state semifinals and state finals in their career in high school … our seniors. They know what it takes,” Palmer said.
— Tazewell County’s other two high school football programs will also be scrimmaging on Friday night.
The Tazewell Bulldogs go on the road to face the tradition-laden Radford Bobcats in a 6 p.m. scrimmage at Radford High School.
The Richlands Blue Tornado travels to George Wythe for a jamboree on Friday.
The Blues will scrimmage Narrows at 5 p.m. and face Galax at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.