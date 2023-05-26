EAST RIVER — The Graham G-Men spread the scoring around on Thursday night to overcome a fiery team of Gate City Blue Devils, recording a 3-1 victory at East River Soccer Complex in the quarterfinal round of the Region 2D boys soccer tournament.
“Proud of the boys,“ Graham head coach George Aiello said.
“They had great effort tonight. They played well.”
“We talk about it all the time. We don’t care who scores, as long as we wind up with more than the other team.”
Team captain Braden Watkins said, “It’s a good win. We had a bumpy regular season, but hopefully for this ‘second season’ we can bring the team together and make a good push.”
With barely five minutes gone in the match, Graham’s Jacob White buried a penalty kick in the right side of the net to launch the scoring.
The Blue Devils, intent on playing a physical game, responded by occasionally putting all 11 players into the upper third on defense, but to no avail.
Dennis Thomas, a junior playing center-midfield on Thursday, was often surrounded by three Gate City defenders but kept the ball alive and found his teammates with it.
Aiello said Thomas is “really good. He’s got a great work ethic. I’m proud of his effort tonight. … He was very unselfish in the first half.”
Thomas said, “We’re doing team bonding. We build really good connections as a team.”
He fed the ball to Blake Atkins with 21:38 to go before halftime. Atkins negotiated through a crowd to send the ball home for a 2-0 margin.
Thomas said that Atkins tore his ACL and has only been cleared for about two weeks, “and he’s already scored. I love it.”
Less than two minutes later, talented sophomore forward Blake Graham took an assist from White, poked it past a falling goalkeeper, then leaped the defender and finished off the foray for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Thomas said Blake Graham is “one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes. … It’s a lot of fun to be able to pass him the ball.”
Heavy rain fell on the soccer complex about midway through the second half. Substitutes took the field for both sides and play got sloppy.
The Blue Devils ruined Graham’s clean sheet with a goal by Landon Brooke out of a scrum in front of the goal line, with 9:01 remaining in the contest.
Aiello said, “Soccer’s a game of halves. We won the first half. Then we gave up the one in the second half, but that’s all right. We came out with the win.”
Watkins said, “They got a goal. … We’ll always take a clean sheet, but as Coach says, ‘A win is a win.’ So no matter what, a win is a win.”
The G-Men had six saves in the match and led in corner kicks 5 to 3.
Graham will play in the Region 2D semifinals at Wise County Central on Monday at 7 p.m.
The Southwest District and Mountain 7 District alternate hosting the regional tournament semifinal and final rounds each year.
