EAST RIVER — The unbeaten string of the Graham boys soccer squad reached double digits on Thursday evening, and “doing the little things” is a big reason why.
The G-Men prevailed 3-2 over the Virginia High Bearcats in a Southwest District Tournament semifinal game at East River Mountain Soccer Complex, after forging a 3-0 lead.
The Bearcats got two goals from twin brothers Prince and Patrick Poku in the final 10 minutes to trim Graham’s margin of victory to a single goal.
Graham (10-0) pushed 10 players up on the attack early. When necessary, they all sprinted to the other end to bolster the defensive line. Throughout, their footwork skill allowed them to tap the ball past their VHS counterparts.
The versatility of the G-Men allows coach George Aiello to switch players and formations to meet the needs of the moment.
Aiello said, “We’ve got to move the pieces around a little and I think we played pretty well with the pieces that we had today.”
Ben Morgan, one of Graham’s scoring leaders, said, “Coach always knows where to put people. Everybody here can play all around on the field. We have a very talented team.
“In practice, we work on the little things a lot. It’s really good to have a whole group of guys that do the little things right, every time. And when you do the little things right, every time, you have success.”
Luke Stowers, a senior for the G-Men, said, “All 11 of us, we know we’re on a mission, as soon as the whistle blows, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to go out there and get the win.”
He added, “I don’t see any other coach switching formations before games, putting people in different places before games. I feel like everybody on this field can play all 11 positions.”
Stowers launched a long, long cross to Morgan about 9 ½ minutes into the match for the game’s first score.
Stowers said, “I had the ball, I saw Ben making the run, I passed it right to him and he just put it away.”
Morgan said, “Coach’s theme before every game is, ‘Jump on everybody first.’ That’s kind of been our advantage for the season. We seem to always score first … .”
“Me and Luke have played travel (soccer) together since we were 8, and we’re on the same wavelength. We make eye contact and we know what’s going to happen.”
“It’s really nice to have a defender-striker connection because it’s really under-rated. …. The connection from defense to offense is crazy on this team.”
Virginia High head coach Kevin Wright said, “Hat’s off to Ben Morgan. We know he’s a very talented player. Our strategy was to close down that gap, anytime Ben had the ball … and we had a lapse for one moment, and he punished us for that.”
That goal was the only one on the board until the midpoint of the second half, when Graham scored twice in a four-minute span.
Cameron Thomas took an assist from Carter Nipper and issued a lightning bolt of a shot that caromed off the VHS keeper and into the back of the net. Then Ethan Aiello directed a header to Joe Tyson, who fired a shot into the right side of the goal.
Near the end of the match, Patrick Poku was injured while in the Graham goalie box. He had to leave the field temporarily, and his brother Prince successfully nailed the penalty kick for Virginia High (3-5). Three minutes later, Patrick scored from close range to create the final margin.
Morgan said, “They’ve got some really fast forwards, and they possess the ball really well. … We had to jump on them first. We had to keep possession, and keep it in our attacking third. We did that, and I think that’s why we came out on top.”
The G-Men took 25 shots, 12 of them on target. Virginia High had eight shots on goal, and keeper Josh Worley made 13 saves. Graham led in corner kicks, 7 to 6.
Wright, the Bearcats’ coach, noted that six of his players were not available on Thursday. Two starters were sidelined by injuries and some other players had pre-planned family vacations, he said.
“Take nothing away from Graham. They’re a great team,” Wright said. “It’s always great to come up here and compete with them. … We knew we were going to have to come out and play with intensity, and do it for the full game.
“I’m proud of my guys, being freshmen, sophomores and juniors, to keep coming out here and competing for the full 90 minutes.”
Heavy rain earlier in the day had soaked portions of the field, but precipitation mostly stayed away during the match and the sun shone brightly in the second half.
Stowers said, “A group of us, we’ve been playing travel soccer our whole life together. We’ve played in every condition — we’ve played in snow, we’ve played in burning heat, we’ve played in the rain.
“It wasn’t anything new, but (the rain) definitely affected it, a little bit.”
The G-Men will host the championship at 6 p.m. today at East River, the result of Graham obtaining the No. 1 tournament seed via regular-season play.
“I’m glad we have home-field advantage,” Aiello said. He said his players have “a chance to write their story right now, and they’re playing in the championship game tomorrow.”
Both the winner and loser of today’s match will move on to regional play next week. On Monday, Graham will host a region playoff match against the No. 4 seed from the Mountain Seven District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.