BLUEFIELD — A week after rushing for over 350 yards on 55 carries, Graham showed off its passing ability.
Quarterback Devin Lester threw for 162 yards, including four touchdown passes, in a 45-0 win over Tazewell Friday night in a Southwest District match between county rivals.
“We didn’t make as many mistakes tonight as we did last week. Tazewell played really well, they’ve got a good football team and I feel like we’ve got a good football team too,” Graham head football coach Tony Palmer said.
From the start the G-Men (1-1, 1-0 SWD) were in total control and did not let up all game.
“Graham is a physical team and they kind of kicked our butts today,” Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said.
Justice was the favorite target for Lester snatching three touchdown passes for 101 yards. He was wide open for a 52-yard touchdown in the first quarter and two minutes later Lester found him from 32 yards out.
“We’re blessed to have two tall receivers on the outside and they catch the ball pretty well most of the time so if you’ve got guys that can stretch the defense like that, create some one-on-ones, they’re going to make some plays for us,” Palmer said.
Tazewell (1-1, 1-1) turned the ball at their own 17 late in the second quarter and Lester hit Justice in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage.
That was the second one play drive for the G-Men as on their first possession Lester found Joey Dales for a 43-yard touchdown reception down the right side.
The Bulldog secondary had a few mental mistakes that proves costly as they were when Lester found open receivers behind the defense.
“We’re just not getting to our spots real well, it’s still early in the season but we gotta clean that up especially if we plan on competing with the better teams in the district,” Harris said.
With the offense running on all cylinders the G-Men defense was suffocating the Bulldogs rushing attack that racked up video game numbers last week against Virginia High.
Tazewell finished with 206 yards on 43 carries but only had two big plays.
The G-Men were in the backfield constantly putting hits on all ball carriers and not allowing them to get open space.
“Our defensive coaches do a good job of preparing us throughout the week, the guys did a good job of executing and doing the things they’re supposed to do. They know they’re responsibilities and they executed them,” Palmer said.
Main running back Chancellor Harris had 93 yards on 18 carries with the G-Men defense collapsing on him every time he carried the ball.
Quarterback Gavin Nunley finished only 50 yards rushing despite having a 55-yard carry because he kept on being stopped behind the line by the Graham front seven.
“I didn’t do a very good job tonight getting our quarterback in a rhythm and getting the offense in a rhythm, battled field position all night. Got to give credit to Graham’s defense, Graham’s special teams put us in a hole all night,” coach Harris said.
Most possessions for the Bulldogs started with the ball deep in their own territory and they had one safety in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs could not find success through the air as they had 13 passing yards and only two in the first half when the G-Men were scoring on almost all of their possessions.
“I thought we did a poor job executing our offense,” Harris said. “I take most of the responsibility for the offense not being crisp and effective tonight.”
Xavyion Turner showed off his ability in the third quarter by returning a punt 63 yards for a scored. He picked up the punt in the center of the field and cut left initially before crossing the field.
Turner had a punt return called back in the first half due to block in the back, the third touchdown through two games the G-Men have had called back due to a penalty.
Palmer was happy that Turner finally had a touchdown that counted.
Tre Booker rounded out the scoring for the G-Men with a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He finished with 78 yards on nine carries.
The G-Men committed eight penalties but they were not able to stop their drives.
“Take nothing away from Tazewell, they’re a good football team, they’re going to win some games this year and I think it’s a good year for the Southwest District,” Palmer said.
