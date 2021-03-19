BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School football team will be traveling to Bristol on Saturday to face Virginia High in a Southwest District football game. But it won’t be played at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
Saturday’s game, which will kick off at 2 p.m., will be played across town in Bristol, Tenn. at the Stone Castle — the home football field of Tennessee High.
There have been multiple playing venue changes during Virginia’s spring football season, mostly due to poor field conditions at the originally scheduled site. The shift to the Stone Castle was simply to accommodate more fans than Gene Malcolm can.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer noted it won’t be the G-Men’s first appearance at Tennessee High’s home field. That happened years ago under late head coach Glynn Carlock, Sr.
“Other than that, I can’t remember us ever having been there. One of the coaches on our team played there,” said Palmer whose unbeaten team remains aloft atop the SWD standings.
Known team leaders like Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Brodie Meadows and Justin Fritz remain focused as the G-Men have moved deeper into this strange season. New faces are starting to catch coaches’ attention as things have proceeded.
“We’ve got several young guys that have developed and who are playing good football for us,” said Palmer. “Frank Meadows ... Brodie’s little brother ... he’s doing an outstanding job at linebacker for a young guy. Kaden Rotenberry is doing a good job for us, and he’s a freshman. We’ve got some young talent in place and they’re playing really well for us.”
Graham (3-0) heads to Bristol in the wake of last week’s 48-9 win at Marion. Virginia High opened its season with a 19-12 win over Grundy, but the Bearcats haven’t won since.
This isn’t exactly a season to set one’s watch by. Palmer thinks it’s wise to expect Virginia High to come alive at any given moment.
“Last week we made some improvements but we also made some silly penalties we’ve got to cut down,” Palmer said. “But we were happy with the win. As far as this week goes, I think Virginia High is a very athletic team and we’re going to have to come prepared to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.