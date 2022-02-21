BLUEFIELD — David Graves scored 19 points and Kaleb Morgan added 18 and the Graham boys basketball team claimed the Southwest District boys basketball tournament championship with a 57-52 win over Marion in Saturday’s tournament finals at Ned Shott Gym.
The G-Men claimed a tournament championship trophy but the outcome did not alter Graham’s seeding in the upcoming Region 2D boys basketball tournament, which had been determined by Graham’s regular season results — capped by a tiebreaker victory over Virginia High for the No. 1 seed before the SWD tournament tipped off.
“We wanted to get that regular season [championship, because with] that No. 1, you get to host. That’s always nice to host a regional game. I like our chances,” said G-Men head coach Todd Baker.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored 11 points for Graham (14-7)
Graham will begin Region 2D boys basketball tournament action on Wednesday, taking on John Battle, again at Bluefield State College. If the G-Men advance, they’ll face either Gate City or Virginia High in a 7 p.m. tournament semifinal game at the Prior Center at Virginia-Wise.
Graham’s home floor at Graham Middle School has been under repairs since November on account of unexpected water damage.
“We’ll be playing on a neutral court, but we’ve played here for a few games so we’re just fortunate,” said Baker, who estimated that Graham had played six or seven games at Brushfork Armory and at Bluefield State’s Ned Shott Gym.
Elsewhere this week, the Tazewell boys will begin Region 2D tournament play Wednesday at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va.
At Ned Shott Gym
MARION
Jack Ford 3 0-0 9, Reid Osborne 1 0-0 2, Brady Roberts 5 0-0 12, Grant Williams 5 1-2 12, Parker Wolfe 6 0-2 12, J.B. Carroll 1 1-2 3, Kyle Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 2-6 52.
GRAHAM (14-7)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 5 1-2 12, Ben Morgan 2 0-0 5, Jacob Pruitt 1 0-0 3, David Graves 6 7-8 19, Kaleb Morgan 7 3-3 18. Totals 21 11-13 57.
Marion ……….. 10 17 10 15 – 52
Graham ……… 13 19 10 15 — 57
3-point goals — Marion 6 (Ford 3, Roberts 2, Williams 1); Graham 4 (Turner-Bradshaw 1, Morgan 1, Pruitt 1, Morgan 1). Total fouls — Mrn 12, Gra 10. Fouled out — none.
WVCAT Third-Place Game
WVCAT Tournament
MCA 65. Mt. Hope 55
INSTITUTE — Mercer Christian Academy defeated Mount Hope Christian to take home third place in the WVCAT Tournament held at WV State University on Saturday.
Sam Boothe lead the Cavaliers (22-9) with 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. MJ Patton hit three trifectas on his way to 15 points for the Cavaliers (22-9). Tanner Keathley had 12 points, seven rebounds while distributing six assists. Shaye Basham added nine points.
Boothe and Keathley were named to the all-tournament team.
Josiah McCoy lead the Warriors with 18 points while BJ Mitchell added 15 points.
MCA will play Seneca Trail Christian Academy in the first round of the WVCEA Tournament on Thursday at 7:30 at the Summersville Convention Center.
J.I. Burton 51, Hurley 35
HURLEY, Va. — Lonnie Lindsey and Noah Godsey scored 12 points apiece to lead the Raiders past the Rebels in the first round of the Region 1D tournament at Hurley, on Monday night.
Landon Bailey scored 15 points to lead Hurley. Kevin Looney added nine points.
Girls Games
WVCAT Girls Championship Game
MCA 55, Teays Valley 32
INSTITUTE — Mercer Christian Academy Lady Cavaliers defeated Teays Valley Christian School Lions for MCA’s first ever WVCAT basketball championship.
Karis Trump lead the Lady Cavs with 24 points including six 3-pointers. Kayley Trump and Bailey Martin both added 11 points a piece for the Lady Cavaliers (16-7).
Kayley Trump was named tournament MVP while Karis Trump and Ella Botts were both named to the all tournament roster.
Matalee Barnett lead the Lady Lions with 17 points.
The Lady Cavs take a first round bye in this week’s WVCEA tournament, which will be held at the Summersville Convention Center. They’ll face either Lewisburg Baptist or Victory Baptist in a 3:15 p.m. game on Friday.
Region D Girls Tournament Begins
BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham girls basketball travels to Wise, Va. tonight to face Wise-Central in the opening round of the Region 2D girls basketball tournament.
The G-Girls are the Southwest District’s No. 2 seed and the Lady Warriors are the Mountain 7 District’s No. 2 seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.