EAST RIVER — On paper, the boys soccer playoff game between Lee and Graham high schools looked like a cakewalk for the G-Men.
On the turf on Thursday — yep, pretty much the same.
Seven G-Men scored goals as Graham (14-0) dominated the Generals 9-1 in a quarterfinal game of the Class 2, Region D tournament at East River Soccer Complex.
Early on, the Graham coaches were reminding their starters to spread out the defense of Lee (1-12-3) and to make high-percentage short passes to their teammates.
“We just worked on trying to possess the ball better,” G-Men head coach George Aiello said. “I feel like, the further we go in the tournaments, we just have to do a better job of possessing the ball and not giving up 50-50 balls.”
Generals head coach Enrique Lopez said that Graham has “huge team chemistry. All-around, most all of their players can take outside shots. I honestly believe that they’ll go far, and have a huge chance at state (tournament time). They’re an awesome team.”
In the second minute of action, senior Ben Morgan got the scoring parade started. He sprinted between a pair of back-line defenders to catch up with a pass from Brayden Surface and zip the ball past the right hand of Lee goalkeeper Gabe Snodgrass.
Sophomore Dennis Thomas bagged the next score five minutes later, punching in a ball that deflected off Snodgrass. Thomas put Graham up 3-0 with 25:14 left in the first half, buryng the ball after an assist from Ethan Church.
Freshman Blake Graham took a long solo journey through the Lee defense for the next goal, blasting the ball in from the left side. Church found the net six minutes later from close range for a 6-0 lead.
Lee’s goal came with 15:03 left in the first half after a yellow card was shown to Graham defender Aidan Bowers. That resulted in a penalty kick by the sophomore captain of the Generals, Grayson Huff, who slammed the ball into the lower right corner of the goal past a line of G-Men defenders.
Two Graham seniors were responsible for putting the G-Men up 6-1 at halftime. Ethan Aiello took an assist from Carter Nipper and sent it across the goal from the top of the 18-yard box for the final goal of the half, with 7:57 on the scoreboard.
Aiello and Morgan scored five minutes apart early in the second half, with Morgan getting an assist from fellow senior Landon Broyles. The seniors were substituted out shortly after that.
Sophomore midfielder Harrison Knowles put the last score on the board in the 63rd minute. His initial shot bounced into the air off Snodgrass. Knowles waited patiently for the ball to drop to the grass, and stroked it into the net.
Knowles said, “I just saw it and said, ‘This is my only opportunity’ … and I just went for it — so I just ripped it, once I got it.”
Knowles said his attitude on offense is, “Just be confident with the ball. Just take your time with it.”
The younger brother of G-Men keeper Nic Knowles said that Graham’s success is because “we just have such a good coach. We have good coaches, and players — and we condition a lot.”
Morgan said, “We’ve always got 11 unselfish guys on the field. We all share the ball well, we’ve all played together, and that’s how we work.”
Nic Knowles faced three shots on goal and saved two of them.
This was Lee’s first spot in the boys soccer regionals, Lopez said. “We came here thinking we’re going to have fun and play competitive, and just build on for next year,” the coach said.
In goal for the Generals, Snodgrass had a dozen saves while facing a daunting task. Graham issued an unofficial 39 shots, 21 of them on goal.
Lopez said that Snodgrass, a junior, had spent the previous two seasons as the Generals’ water boy, then gained medical clearance just this year to take the field in goal.
“Man, he’s awesome,” Lopez said. “Even though the loss record doesn’t say it, being his first year and having over 168 saves this year, that’s pretty awesome.”
Next up for Graham is the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East River, against the victor of another quarterfinal match between Marion and Wise Central, which was also underway on Thursday evening.
The Region 2D championship is scheduled for next Thursday, June 2. The location is yet to be finalized.
Asked about the G-Men’s prospects in the playoffs, George Aiello said, “They’ve just got to stay healthy. I know they’re focused. Practices are good; the boys are still highly engaged.
“They set out goals at the beginning of the year, and they go out to accomplish their goals.
“The boys did a good job with it today,” the coach said. “I’m happy with the way they played. ... It was a good game for us.”
Ethan Aiello, son of the coach, summed up Graham’s mental focus.
“We treat every game like it’s our last,” he said.
Morgan said, “We’ve been preparing all week. Whenever it’s the postseason, everybody just locks in. It’s a different environment in the locker room, and we just know that we’ve got to get the job done.”
Asked about whether he had a preference for a semifinal opponent, Morgan said, “I think the opponent doesn’t really matter for us. We always have the same game plan — to just play our hardest, to play our game. and the good Lord willing, we’ll win.”
East River will host another regional quarterfinal game today, when the Graham girls host Gate City at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
