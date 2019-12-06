BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School football team will embark for its VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game at Appomattox at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The fans who stick around to see the G-Men off will find alternative parking arrangements waiting on them at the game site in the event of an overflow crowd.
Appomattox High School will be offering satellite parking and a free shuttle bus to and from the game on Saturday.
There will be two satellite locations. The first will be at Appomattox Elementary School at 176 Kids Place. Once that parking lot is full, the second location will be Appomattox Primary School at 185 Learning Lane.
The shuttle will begin transporting people to the football stadium around 12:20 p.m. and will continue to shuttle people to the game site until around 2:30 p.m., or later, if needed.
The shuttle will begin taking fans back to the parking areas near the beginning of the fourth quarter and will continue shuttling fans until approximately one half hour after the game, or later, if needed.
The kickoff is slated for 2 p.m., on Saturday.
