SALEM, Va. – Graham High football coach Tony Palmer has an extra dollar in his pocket. His team pocketed another state championship.
Palmer’s G-Men dominated first-time title game participants Central-Woodstock from the start while winning their fifth state title, this one in Class 2, Saturday late afternoon at Salem Stadium.
As for the now richer (monetarily speaking) Palmer, he’s won two of the title crowns and the third as a player at Graham.
Despite all that rich gridiron history, there was one first for the G-Men (15-0). This is the only undefeated team the school has had.
As for the newfound dollar, there’s a story behind that.
“We came down here to scrimmage E.C. Glass before the season and I was the last one in the locker room,” Palmer said. “I hid a dollar bill there and came back to get it tonight.
“That was the plan. My coaches saw me and asked me, “What are you doing?’ I told them I was going to come back and get it in December.”
That’s confidence for you, which may give you an idea of the regard he has for his ballclub.
“I believe in our kids.”
For good reason. Throw out the 55 yards in penalties and the G-Men did a little bit of everything well against the Falcons. The defense bent a few times but allowed only one first quarter TD and pitched a shutout thereafter. Offensively, it was one big play after another no turnovers to be found.
The start of the offensive onslaught was the third snap of the game senior quarterback Brayden Meadows lofting a beauty of a deep pass to a streaking Braden Watkins, several yards behind the defense, who then proceeded the last 10 yards to the end zone with his index finger pointed straight at the goal line. The play covered 58 yards.
“We started quick which was what we had planned all along,” Meadows said. “It boosted our confidence – mine especially – because I knew I could throw on them.”
Watkins, who caught four passes for 108 yards, snagged his 10th TD pass of the season.
“I went over to Coach P and gave him a play call,” Watkins said. “They had two safeties high and were running a cover 2.So I just saw the corner and the safety and just outran them. Braden Meadows made a beautiful throw and the outcome was a touchdown.”
Added Palmer: “We caught them mis-aligned and killed the play and called the vertical. It was just good awareness by everybody involved.”
Graham was right back at it three plays into Central’s first possession when Watkins picked off quarterback Nicholas Barahona and returned the theft to the Falcons 13. Next play, running back Ty’Drez Clements was en route to high value real estate running through a hit with a stretch to push the football over the goal line.
Clements led all rushers with 109 yards and all but put the game away with a 48 yard scoring sprint with 6 minutes 32 seconds left in the game.
“What I’m doing I cannot do without the line,” Clements said. “The line has been behind my success all year.”
Central depends on a power running attack to run clock and limit the opponent’s possessions. The Falcons (12-3) came in on a hot streak, upending the two teams that had beaten them previously, Luray and Strasburg, in the playoffs. Against Graham, Central achieved the goal of establishing several lengthy possessions but had little to show for it.
“I thought we really won the battle of the trenches in the first half,” said Falcons coach Mike Yew, bare-armed and legged in 40ish temperatures. “We got a little worn down before they took over in the end.”
Yew was a Concord product who said he knew all the Graham coaches from his time in that part of the world.
Meadows threw a 34-yard scoring pass to to Jamel Floyd in the first half then closed out the scoring late in the game on a short plunge. It was quite an effort from a guy who spent the last nine games shaking off a broken right throwing hand, still heavily bandaged in the championship tilt. If it slowed him down any, it was not apparent to the untrained eye.
“Tough kid,” Palmer said.
Tough team.
About that dollar. Somebody suggested Palmer might want to frame it in honor of the occasion. The coach was non-committal.
The dollar will spend well no doubt if he so chooses.
Central 7-0-0-0 – 7
Graham 14-7-0-13 – 34
G – Watkins 58 pass from Meadows (Nash kick)
G – Clements 13 run (Nash kick)
C – Forbes 13 run (Smith kick)
G – Floyd 34 pass from Meadows (Nash kick)
G – Clements 48 run (kick failed)
G – Meadows 1 run (Nash kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Central Graham
First Downs 10 13
Rushes-Yards 30-112 14-85
Passing Yards – 73 203
Completions-Attempts-Interceptions 6-9-1 10-11-0
Penalties 3-25 7-55
Fumbles/Lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-Average 2-30 3-32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Central, Forbes 14-74, W. Barahona 7-23, Mertitt 7-10, N. Barahona 2-5. Graham, Clements 9-109, Meadows 5-(-14).
PASSING – Central, M. Barahona 6-9-1-57. Graham, Meadows 10-11-0-203.
RECEIVING – Central, N. Barahona 4-46, Boyce 1-27, Walters 1-0. Graham, Watkins 108, Floyd 3-35, Edwards 2-34, Hughes 1-26.
