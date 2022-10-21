BLUEFIELD — Thursday night’s football action at Mitchell Stadium was at times erratic, disjointed and mistake-prone.
For the Graham G-Men, however, a win was a win.
The G-Men got untracked and rolled to 35 unanswered points to dispatch the Pulaski County Cougars 41-14 and attain an 8-0 record this season. It was also Graham’s eighth straight victory over the Cougars.
That was accomplished despite 11 Graham penalties for 121 yards.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer said, “I think the kids played extremely hard. I wasn’t particularly happy with some of the fouls, the penalties we had. We’ve got to clean that up. We’ll get back to work Monday and try to remedy that.”
He said, “We’ve had guys that wasn’t there last week. Some of the guys that played tonight hadn’t played football for a week, they weren’t even allowed to come to school because of some issues we’ve had.
“But they came back and they’ve worked hard this week. It was basically knocking the rust off. They got better as the game went on, so we’re pleased with that.”
Jonathan Shockley, who’s navigated on-the-job training as starting quarterback, acquitted himself well. The senior completed 11 of hit 18 passes.
His first and last tosses of the night went for touchdowns of 22 and 35 yards. He also had a 57-yard beauty for a score.
Palmer said, “Shock threw the ball pretty nice tonight.”
He said, “He’s a very, very smart kid. I think he’s got the highest GPA in the senior class. … He’s doing a good job of running the offense — not to have any quarterback experience whatsoever unti this year. I’m extremely proud of him.”
Braden Watkins, another Graham senior, caught the last two touchdown passes, totaling 92 yards.
“I just came down with the ball,” Watkins said. “That’s the goal, always come down with the ball.”
He said about the Cougars, “They played a lot of man coverage. A lot of teams don’t play a lot of man coverage against us. Coach (Palmer) had a great game plan … and we were just throwing the ball.”
There were plenty of swings in the action early. Pulaski County fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play. Shockley promptly connected with Chris Edwards for a 22-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point kick attempt was blocked.
Cougars workhorse Trevor Burton broke through the Graham defense for a 33-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later, and Nathan Pratt’s kick gave the visitors a 7-6 lead that held up until the second quarter.
Early in that stanza, Graham knitted together a 10-play, 58-yard march that ended with Shockley pushing across the goal line from 2 yards out.
Pinned deep in its own territory, Pulaski County fumbled the ball away and Graham’s Jamel Floyd scooped up the pigskin and took it 8 yards for the next score.
The second half opened with a long kickoff return by Tristan Hass, setting up Sean Hughes’ 1-yard dive into the end zone. Watkins’ two touchdowns wrapped up the G-Men’s scoring.
Palmer said, “We made a few adjustments at the half.”
Senior lineman Connor Roberts said, “The linemen had to put our heads down, and, like, we’re going to win this game for us.”
On the Cougars’ final offensive play, with less than a minute left in the game, Burton broke off a 42-yard scoring run. He finished with 117 yards on 19 attempts. Quarterback Chris Gallimore ran for 56 yards but was 0-for-4 through the air.
Floyd gained 58 yards for Graham on a dozen rushes. Daniel Jennings carried seven times for 34 yards. Edwards caught five passes for 57 yards and Hass had three receptions for 27 more.
Palmer said, “We need to learn from our mistakes. It’s our job as coaches to try to teach them when they make mistakes — and just play football, and get better, each week.”
Watkins said his goal is, “Just work hard every week, and get better and better. and get our jobs done every week. and reach the state championship game, like we did last year.”
Roberts said the team now needs to “play every single play like it was our last.”
At Mitchell Stadium
Pulaski County …… 7 0 0 7— 14
Graham …………… 6 14 14 7 — 41
First Quarter
Gra — Chris Edwards 22 pass from Jonathan Shockley (kick blocked), 11:44
PC — Trevor Burton 33 run (Nathan Pratt kick), 9:59
Second Quarter
Gra — Shockley 2 run (Dylan Nash kick), 11:24
Gra — Jamel Floyd 8 fumble return (Nash kick), 10:30
Third Quarter
Gra — Sean Hughes 1 run (Nash kick), 11:41
Gra — Braden Watkins 57 pass from Shockley (Nash kick), 8:36
Fourth Quarter
Gra — Watkins 35 pass from Shockley (Nash kick), 9:35
PC — Burton 42 run (Pratt kick), 0:56
