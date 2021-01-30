BLUEFIELD, Va. — This regular season in boys basketball may go down in Graham high school sports history as “Baker’s Dozen.”
Todd Baker, the third-year coach of the G-Men, had a dozen dates on this year’s coronavirus-impacted slate, and conducted his squad in a 12-0 sprint through the schedule to become the undisputed regular-season champs of the Southwest District.
The G-Men capped it with an 80-49 victory over county rival Richlands on Friday night on the court at Graham Middle School, which will be the site of the district tournament late this week.
As usual, Graham emphasized defense first, while ratcheting up the pace and daring the Blue Tornado to keep up.
Baker has insisted upon a disciplined conditioning regimen to complement the natural running ability of this year’s squad. The results have been obvious.
They showed up most clearly in the final 4:30 of the third quarter on Friday night, after Richlands (5-5, 3-5 SWD) cut its deficit to 38-35. Ethan Shreve hit a pair of three-pointers from opposite sides of the court to lead that charge.
The Tornado went 2-for-9 from the field in the remainder of the period, as the G-Men grabbed four defensive rebounds. David Graves took one of them all the way down the floor and converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 51-37 advantage.
Graves said, “I couldn’t have done it without the team. They were giving me the ball and I was scoring, and we went on a run.”
The 12-3 breakout by Graham, including 10 straight points, produced a 55-40 edge going into the final stanza.
“You get stops, you play defense, then you’ll get easy transition baskets,” Baker said. “When we decide to go to the basket, instead of shooting jump shots outside, we’re pretty hard to handle.”
“We like to play very, very fast, if we can — while taking good shots. But it all starts with our defense. If we sit down and play defense, and get some easy baskets ... we’re a dangerous team.”
Graves said, “We just listen to our coach. He told us, ‘Stop shooting. Get to the paint. Get free throws.’ We just listened to him, and trusted Coach.”
Graves led all scorers with 21 points, going 4-for-5 at the free-throw line. Speedy Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 17 points and Zach Dales had 15 for Graham, which sank 11 of 14 free throw attempts.
Graves had three steals, and 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
Richlands went 10-for-31 from the field in the second half, and shot only two free throws after intermission. The Blue Tornado made 33 percent of its field-goal tries in the game (17 for 52), while Graham went 30 of 58 for a 52% accuracy rate.
All of the visitors’ points came from five players. Cade Berry led the way with 17 points, hitting three treys. Luke Wess nailed a couple of threes in the second period and ended with 11 points. Sage Webb and Sam Varney collected eight and six rebounds respectively.
Baker said, “We feel like we’re a little deeper. I really have a good bench. I think, some teams that play (fast), their legs kind of give a little bit, late in the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth.
“We kind of pick and choose, when we want to do some pressure, depending on foul trouble and the pace of the game. I thought the kids responded real well today.”
Guard Nick Owens said, “We just have to go with our instincts. We have to get what the defense gives us. We saw that they were leaving the middle open, so we just threw it to the middle and got the layups. Just common basketball.”
The senior said that in the first game against Richlands this year, “We felt like we left a lot of points off the board. We didn’t really contribute on a lot of fast-break opportunities, we could have hit the middle more. We should have played way better defense.”
Graves said the team’s focus Friday was to “tighten up on the perimeter, stopping them from shooting as many threes as they did last time, just playing better defense.”
The Blue Tornado connected on its first two tries from the field for a 5-0 lead in the first minute of play. Graham went ahead on a 3-pointer by Graves with 5:23 left in the first quarter, and did not trail again though the lead was just 16-14 after one period.
By halftime, the margin was 33-24, and Graham had made 12 of its 30 shots from the field compared to 8-for-21 by Richlands.
By virtue of its bye as tournament top seed, Graham will not play again until it hosts the tourney semifinal on Friday at Graham Middle School.
Baker said, “Hopefully we can play well Friday and get to the Saturday game. Both games will be here. And we like playing here.”
Owens said, “Tonight we should have played better defense, but we’re just happy we won. We’re just thrilled to be here. We didn’t think we’d do a season at all, but I’m just happy to be playing.”
Graves said, “I feel blessed that we’re able to play. It feels great.”
Richlands continues the final stretch of its regular season on Monday, at Lebanon, seeking to improve its playoff seeding.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
At Graham Middle School
RICHLANDS (5-5, 3-5 SWD)
Sage Webb 2 2-2 6, Cade Berry 7 0-0 17, Luke Wess 4 1-2 11, Ethen Shreve 3 0-0 9, Sam Varney 2 2-2 6, Canyon Wilson 0 0-1 0, Dillon Brown 0 0-0 0, Drew Simmons 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-7 49.
GRAHAM (12-0, 10-0)
Xavion Turner-Bradshaw 7 2-4 17, Ben Morgan 2 0-0 4, Brayden Surface 1 0-0 3, Nick Owens 3 0-0 8, Zach Dales 4 3-4 15, Brenen Salyers 1 0-0 2, David Graves 8 4-5 21, Logan Simmons 3 1-1 7, Aaron Jackson 1 1-2 3, Kade Roberts 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Morgan 0 0-0 0, Nic Knowles 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 11-14 80.
Richlands..............14 10 16 9 — 49
Graham..................16 17 22 25 — 80
3-point goals: Richlands 8 (Berry 3, Shreve 3, Wess 2). Graham 9 (Dales 4, Owens 2, Turner-Bradshaw 1, Surface 1, Graves 1). Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
