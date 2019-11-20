BLUEFIELD, Va. — The last time the Graham High football team lost this season was Sept. 20 against Union.
The G-Men (9-2) are on a seven-game winning streak ahead of Friday night’s game against the Bears (9-2) in the VHSL Region 2D semifinals at Bullit Park.
“I don’t know whether that loss was good for us or not, it’s yet to be seen. We feel like it was a wake-up call for our guys letting them know they had to work harder every week and try to get better every day,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said.
That 37-35 loss on a last-second field goal saw Graham commit a number of turnovers and penalties that put the team in a 17-point deficit it had to cover from. The G-Men were able to make the comeback before being unable to stop the Bears on their game-winning drive.
Early in the season the G-Men struggled with penalties that called back a number of touchdowns but have cleaned that up and must continue to do so Friday night.
“We can’t help their team beat us so we got to make sure we’re doing things the right way and try to execute the way we’re taught to,” Palmer said.
The Graham defense has not allowed more than 14 points since the loss to Union and will have a tough task trying to stop Mason Polier Friday night.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back had 193 yards rushing in the regular season meeting of the two teams and is coming off 254 yards on the ground against Wise Central where he scored all three of Union’s touchdowns.
“The kid’s one of those guys who could play football in any era, he’s tough, he’s got a lot of heart and he plays the game the right way,” Palmer said.
The Graham defense has been led by linebackers Aaron Edwards and Nick Kastner with their ability to stop the run along with being disruptors in the passing game. Both of them have received offers from Glenville State while Edwards was just offered by UVa.-Wise.
With the pressure those two and the entire defense brings it forces opponents into turnovers which the G-Men are waiting for. Graham forced three turnovers in the victory over Tazewell last Saturday and returned two of them for touchdowns.
The G-Men offense has been taking advantage of the great field position the defense gives them with quick drives that end in touchdowns.
Scoring long touchdowns has been a key staple of the Graham attack this season and they have the players to do that.
Quarterback Devin Lester leads the G-Men with his ability to make plays through the air and on the ground. Tre Booker can break off long runs while Graham has a quarter of receivers in Isaiah Justice, Marqus Ray, Xayvion Turner and Joey Dales that each pose different challenges to opposition defenses.
“It’s nice to have multiple guys that have the ability to make plays,” Palmer said.
The offensive line has been giving Lester the time he needs to throw while also opening up running lanes for Booker.
After playing the first half of the season with an injury Booker is healthy and showcasing his ability to run the ball well which is keeping teams from focusing on only stopping the Graham passing attack.
Having dealt with number of injuries to key players early in the season the G-Men are fully healthy and looking to beat the Bears in the playoffs for the second straight year.
“Last time we played those guys we had a couple of guys who were banged up and played anyways, I’m not sure if that would of made a difference or not because they obviously outplayed us but I think we’re a hundred percent healthy this time and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Palmer said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.