PULASKI, Va. — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw fired up 21 points and the Graham High School boys basketball team opened their 2020-21 basketball season with a 77-64 non-district road win in at Pulaski County, on Tuesday.
David Graves fired up 18 points for the G-Men (1-0). Kade Roberts added 12 points and Zach Dales added 11.
J.J. Gulley and Josh Bourn scored 16 points apiece to pace the Cougars (0-1).
Graham returns to action on Dec. 28 with a Southwest District home game with Lebanon.
Graham 77, Pulaski County 64
GRAHAM (1-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 21, Ben Morgan 3, Brayden Surface 0, Nick Owens 8, Zach Dales 11, Brennan Salyer 0, David Graves 18, Kade Roberts 12, Kaleb Morgan 2, Logan Simmons 2, Nick Knowles 0, Eli Sarver 0, Ethan Lambert 0, Aaron Jackson 0.
PULASKI (0-1)
J.J. Gulley 16, Josh Bourn 16, Peyton McDaniels 3, Jerzce Johnson 3, AJ McCloud 10, Cole Underwood 0, Kyle O’Neal 7, Jayden Cooke 0, Lane Nester 6.
Graham..........18 15 23 23 — 77
Pulaski..........15 9 14 26 — 64
3-point goals: Graham 7 (Bradshaw, Morgan, Owens 2, Dales 2, Graves), Pulaski County 8 (Gulley, Bourn 2, McDaniels, McCloud, O’Neal, Nester 2). JV: Graham 54, Pulaski County 38
Floyd County 96,
Narrows 52
FLOYD, Va. — Josiah Banks scored 21 points and the Buffaloes stampeded to a 96-52 win over visiting Narrows in a mutual season opener.
Tanyan Sutphin poured in 13 points for Floyd County (1-0), Mitchell Thompson scored 13 and Ashton Agnew added 12.
Bradley Dalton scored 14 to pace the Green Wave (0-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.