BLUEFIELD, Va. — It’s been so long since Graham High softball defeated Bristol-based Virginia High, the date is lost to the mists of time.
Friday, the G-Girls placed a shutout win in this year’s book, taking a 5-0 victory from the Bearcats at Graham Rec Park.
Graham’s first-year coach, Kaylyn Strange, said, “This is our first conference win, and it’s also the first win against Virginia High that anyone can remember.”
On her first day as Graham’s new coach, fresh out of college, Strange assessed where the team’s skill levels were, and did not like what she saw.
“It was bad,” she said. “One game, we had 11 errors in one game. Today, we had none. We’ve had none the past three games, so that’s a huge improvement.”
“Every game, now, we come in and remind ourselves where we’ve been, and where we want to be. That’s kind of how we’re building momentum now, and trying to find our energy inside of us.”
That energy starts with senior pitcher Kylee Thompson, who fanned 18 Bearcats and allowed just three singles.
“Today, my high pitches, my rise balls were really working in my favor, and my curve ball actually moved really good and helped me out today,” she said.
Thompson chalked up the game’s second run with a solo homer over the left field fence, on the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning. She circled the bases with her fists raised, flashing a wide smile.
She’s now hit two homers in her high school career, both coming this season.
She said about Thursday’s wind-aided round-tripper, “Honestly, I really didn’t swing for a home run. I just hit the ball like I usually do, and it just carried.”
Strange said, “She’s the heart and backbone of us, right now. Today, 18 strikeouts, and a home run. … She’s always finding herself on base, she’s finding herself moving (around) the bags.
“She’s going to Bluefield University next year to play with her sister. She’s done big things for us already, but even in the future, she is, as well.”
Thompson said that, as a freshman, she shared pitching duties with her sister Jocelyn. The younger sister has put all her previous experience to work this season to boost her team, she said.
“This year’s different because I feel like I can take on the role of being a leader more, and I can help lead the team in being better,” she said. “It’s just nice being the senior and helping out the team like that.”
Graham (5-8) took a 1-0 lead in the second. Ashlynn Sarver was hit by a pitch in the left leg, but it didn’t stop her from touring around the diamond. She scored on a wild pitch.
The first Bearcats runner, Matisyn Hutton, drew a walk in the third inning and advanced as far as third base, but Thompson struck out the next two visiting batters to close out the top half of the inning.
After Thompson’s homer in the third, she got aboard in the fourth via the game’s only error — a miscue that allowed Ja’Nise Lanier to score for a 3-0 lead. Lanier had singled past third to start the inning, and stole second base to get in scoring position.
Thompson then stole second, and scored her second run of the day on a two-out double to right-center by Camryn Wimmer. Wimmer came home on a wild pitch for the game’s final run.
The G-Girls deployed 10 batters in the game, and six got one hit each. But only three strikeouts showed up on the Graham side of the scorebook.
“Our bats, they’re up and down right now,” Strange said. “But one good thing about today is, we only struck out a few times — which is new for us. I tell them anytime they get the ball on the ground, we’re moving people, which is huge for us.”
For the Bearcats, Hutton made a couple of well-timed catches in left field, and Carrie Patrick was 2-for-3 at the plate.
More Southwest District play looms for Graham.
Strange said, “Next week we have Tazewell, Marion and Richlands, back to back to back, (over) three days. So we’ve got to speed our bats up … during these next few days of practice. and go in with some energy, and desire to win.”
She said about Graham’s county neighbors Richlands and Tazewell, “I know they’ve always had strong programs. I’m hoping to continue to build us up so that we can be called one of those strong programs as well.”
Thompson said, “I feel like (Friday’s win) really proves that we can win these district games, compared to how we used to be doing. I feel like it’s going to really give us confidence going into the district games next week.”
“We’ve just got to stick together, and make sure we’re always hyped up before a game. Good energy’s really going to help us next week.”
At Graham Recreation Park
Virginia High …… 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Graham ………… 011 300 x — 5 6 0
Anna Stacy, Aidan James (6) and Emily Sheffield, Paizley Corbin (6). Kylee Thompson and Abby Milam.
