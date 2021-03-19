LEBANON, Va. — The G-Girls did a lot of things right, but the win still eluded them.
Graham made it interesting, especially the first two sets but the Pioneers took a 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 Southwest District win at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Thursday.
“I feel proud, I’m very proud of them,” said Graham coach Jaime Bowman. “They played together as a team, we had some kids coming back from being quarantined, so this was their first game back, all the girls stepped it up and played very well. Every kid on this team participates in everything we do. They cheered on the sidelines, cheered on the floor, they were intense, they listened, they ran the plays, and did a very good job.
“Before we haven’t competed with Lebanon, so this is a big step in a good direction for us.”
It wasn’t hard to spot the ‘elephant in the room’ for the G-Girls. Eleven service errors, with most coming at inopportune times proved to be impossible to overcome. They were solid in the other facets of the game.
“That’s what every one of my timeouts were for,” Bowman said. “It’s serves, it’s serves. They did everything else well, it’s mental, totally mental. But these girls have overcome so much, I don’t want to dwell on that. They’ve made huge strides otherwise. But we’d work hard to get a point and then lose our serve.”
The first set was extremely competitive, there were eight lead-changes. Graham tied it for the 12th time at 22-all. A free ball floated across the net and it was pounded by Lebanon’s Julianna Stanley to put Lebanon up one. Stanley then served and the G-Girls had a whiff on a kill attempt and Stanley followed with an ace to give the Pioneers the set.
Sarah Jacobs at the service line got Graham off to a good start in set two as they took a 3-0 lead. Lebanon came back to take the lead at 11-10 on an ace by Stanley. The G-Girls fought back with solid play up front by Ashley Cline and Hannah Hass and tied it for the seventh time at 12-all. Cadyn Burke had a spike to give the Pioneers the lead. They didn’t relinquish it, as three miscues on the line down the stretch doomed Graham.
The Pioneers went up 10-9 in the third set and methodically pulled away, winning it by 10 points for the sweep.
“An ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “It was a tough night for us, we couldn’t get going. Defensively Graham hit a lot of rolls and tips and we struggled to adjust to it. But the girls hung in there, fought through the tough times and found a way to win. I have to give them credit for that. Hats off to Graham, they came in here and played well. We were fortunate to win.”
Lily Gray powered Lebanon (5-2, 4-2) with six kills and five aces. Stanley, Burke, and Morgan Varney added four kills each. Maggie Lampkin delivered nine assists and Varney added eight assists.
Hass filled the stat sheet for the G-Girls with six kills, two blocks and four aces. Cline and Sarah Jacobs added four kills each. Mallory Brown contributed three kills. Jacobs dished out 16 assists.
“That number nine [Jacobs] is a player for their team,” stated Price. “She is solid, a good setter, hits the ball and serves the ball well. They have a lot of good players, but number nine stood out to me.”
Graham (2-5, 2-4) will face both the SWD leaders next week, each has one district loss. Marion comes to town on Tuesday and Virginia High on Thursday.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” commented Bowman. “We took a win against Richlands the other night and that boosted our confidence a little, we needed that as a program. I feel good about our positivity and our outlook on what’s to come in this short season. I’m very optimistic.”
