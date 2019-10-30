LEBANON, Va. – If you run cross country, you’re going to have to overcome numerous obstacles. It was no different on Wednesday at the Southwest District cross country race at Lebanon Primary School.
Graham junior Katie Benson didn’t know if she would be able to participate, but she battled the odds and finished in third place to help lead the G-Girls to a third place finish as a team and a trip to the Region 2D tournament, also at Lebanon next week.
“Katie hasn’t run for about eight weeks, she’s been sick,” said Graham coach Al MacNaughton. “She wasn’t even sure she was going to be able to run district until maybe a week or two ago. She decided to give it a try and she had a really good day.”
There were no surprises in the top two finishers in the girl’s race. Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington blew away the field. Harrington (17:34.9) who ranks among the top runners in her age group in the nation easily outdistanced Lebanon’s Jessey Ball (20:46.2) who finished in second place.
Benson (21:39.5) finished ahead of the Pioneers Averie Price (22:32.3).
“I had no idea of what it was going to be like going into it,” Benson said. “I was very, very nervous, I did not expect the time or place that I got. I wasn’t even sure I was going to get in the top 15. I haven’t really practiced, I had to take some time off to recover. I am just so happy to be here.”
Although it wasn’t perfect conditions for fans, the cool temperature and the drizzling rain didn’t slow down the runners.
“I loved the weather,” remarked Benson. “If we could have this for the region next week, I’d love it. I love rain, not pouring but I like this. It was just a perfect day for me to run.”
Benson is looking forward to the Region 2D meet next week.
“I really hope to do well,” Benson said. “I don’t know what to expect for next week, because I didn’t expect this. I hope I continue to get better and run the way I’m running.”
Led by Harrington, Virginia High (1:51:44) won the girls team title. Led by six girls who finished in the top 20, Tazewell (1:59:51) took second place and Graham (2:02:04) garnered third place. All three teams advance to the regional.
The boy’s race was more interesting. The host Pioneer’s Jaxon Hess (18:58.6) narrowly defeated Tazewell freshman Nick Taylor (18:59.9) to win the individual title.
“It was tight, but I had a lot of fun,” Taylor said. “I want to acknowledge Hannah Grace Hicks who helped me through the whole race, she kept me smiling the whole time. There at the end, I just blanked out and went with it. I don’t think you need to focus too much, you need to keep loose, and you have to have fun.”
With Taylor leading the way, Tazewell (1:39:34) grabbed the team title on the boy’s side. The Bulldogs were followed by Virginia High (1:41:28) and Lebanon (1:47:30).
