WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Drea Betts scored 16 points to pace a balanced George Wythe attack in a 59-23 non-district win over the visiting Graham girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
McKenzie Tate added 10 points for the Maroons. McKenzie Ingo added eight points.
Savanna Howery paced the G-Girls with 12 points after hitting for treys. Julia Day had six points, three rebounds and a steal.
Graham travels to Tazewell for a Friday quad.
Eastern Montgomery 59, Narrows 43: Lilly Underwood and Burke scored 11 points apiece as the Mustangs rode a hot free throw line streak in the final period to a PIoneer District victory at William B. Patteson, Jr., Gymnasium.
Audrey Riddle scord 15 points to pace the Lady Wave (4-1, 3-4 district). Alyssa Bishop score 13.
Narrows plays Craig County at home on Friday.
Boys Games
Ft. Chiswell 75, Bland County 49: Colton Sutphin poured in 22 points to pace the Pioneers past the Bears in a Mountain Empire District game at Rocky Gap.
Camden Gravely added 14 points for Ft. Chiswell. Siler Watson pitched in 12 and Isaac McHone added 11.
Trey Hardin scored 17 points to pace Bland County. Gage Hankins scored 10 points.
The Bears (11-5, 4-2) play at Galax on Friday.
