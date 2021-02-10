ROSE RIDGE, Va. — The second-seed from the Mountain 7, looked more than prepared for the postseason. The Ridgeview girls showed no rust after 11 days without a game and were ‘locked in’ beating visiting Graham 66-16 on Monday night to improve to 10-4 overall. It was the fifth win in a row for the Wolfpack.
“After 11 days off, I was worried about coming in here and being sluggish or whatnot,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “It was just the opposite. After watching film, we talked about how we wanted to play Graham, get up and press them and try to limit 34 [Elle Gunter], she’s a nice player and we wanted to keep it out of her hands as much as possible. Our defense was really active, to have that many days off, I thought we responded really well.”
Ridgeview received a dominating performance from 5-foot-11 junior post, Hailey Sutherland. The Wolfpack scored the first 19 points of the contest, with Sutherland contributing 15 of those points.
“I don’t keep up with points,” Sutherland said. “But I felt I had to lead the team. I wanted to step up and be an example to the younger girls. I knew we had to win this game.”
Sutherland was almost flawless. She was 12-of-15 from the floor, scoring a game-high 25 points, with four rebounds, three steals, and four blocked shots.
“It helps when you have Sutherland down low,” commented Frazier. “We watched how Graham defended and we had a whole week to prepare. We thought Sutherland might be open and if she gets you 1-on-1, she’s deadly.”
After being dealt a punch to the gut early, Graham (4-12) tried to recover. They closed the final two minutes of quarter one on a 7-2 run, scoring their final four possessions. The spark of momentum didn’t last long. They went over six minutes at the start of the second quarter without scoring and it was game over.
“We dug ourselves a huge hole in the first half,” Graham coach Jessica Gunter said. “I have a lot of young girls that haven’t had significant minutes this season, but they kept working.
“It was quickly a learning experience for us, at that point we have to get out of it what we can and get ready for next season.”
Stella Gunter led the G-Girls with seven points and Elle Gunter added five points. Graham is scheduled to return their entire team next year.
“I had strong performances out of Stella and Elle all year long,” stated Coach Gunter. “Mallory Brown came along toward the end of the season, I think the light has clicked on offensively, she’s been playing well defensively most of the season. Everyone is coming back, hopefully we’ll get a summer to work on things and be in a better position come this time next year.”
Ridgeview 66, Graham 16
GRAHAM (4-12)
Brown 1 0-0 2, S. Gunter 3 0-2 7, Howery 0 0-0 0, Lester 1 0-0 2, E. Gunter 2 1-3 5, Du 0 0-0 0, Hampton 0 0-0 0, Lanier 0 0-0 0, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-5 16.
RIDGEVIEW
Strouth 3 2-2 8, Thomas 4 2-2 10, Frazier 2 2-6 6, Sutherland 12 1-1 25, Grant 1 1-2 3, Hill 0 5-6 5, Hensley 1 1-2 3, Mullins 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 14-21 66
Graham.............7 5 4 0 — 16
Ridgeview.......21 16 18 11 — 66
3-point goals – Graham 1 (S. Gunter), Ridgeview 2 (Mullins). Total fouls – Graham 14, Ridgeview 6. Fouled out - Lester. Technicals – none.
