MARION, Va. — The Graham girls basketball team’s late season Cinderella surge was a happy one ... but also short-lived.
The G-Girls, who’d advanced to face Marion after a first-round upset at Lebanon, found themselves ousted by the Scarlet Hurricane 50-26 in Thursday night’s tournament semifinal game, at Marion.
Amber Kimberlin scored 15 points to pace the Scarlet Hurricane and Anna Hagy scored 13 points
Elle Gunter scored 18 points to pace Graham, also grabbing nine rebounds and Sidney Lester collected six boards.
